Police said a Dubuque man was arrested after threatening to “go on a rampage” on a social media app.
Devin M. Roling, 21, of 920 Marisa Ridge, was arrested at 11:30 a.m. Sunday at his residence on a charge of threat of terrorism.
Court documents state that police were alerted Thursday about threats posted to Whisper App, “a completely anonymous app where different people can post their thoughts.” The profile’s location was determined to be within Dubuque.
A person with the profile name Outlaw_Singing posted “I extremely resent my coworkers and the customers at work. They push me to my limit. I want to go on a rampage.”
Posting about gore, the anonymous user wrote: “I have been systematically desensitizing myself. For over a decade. I’m almost ready.”
Investigators examined other posts by Outlaw_Singing and found a picture of a drawing with the “Agruslichokht.” A Google search of that word yielded only one result, a drawing by Devin Roling.
Roling’s photo on Facebook appeared to be the same person who posted a picture on Outlaw_Singing’s Whisper App page, documents state.
Roling’s Instagram page included a photo of himself with what appeared to be a “handgun holstered around his abdomen,” documents state.
Investigators spoke to Roling on Sunday. He admitted to making the posts as Outlaw_Singing and said he was frustrated with people at work but didn’t actually want to kill anyone.
Roling told police that the gun in an Instagram post was a toy that he won from the fair.