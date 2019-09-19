A Dubuque woman was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash Monday in Dubuque.
Anesha M. Griffin, 27, of Dubuque, was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital after reporting possible injuries, according to a Dubuque police report.
The crash occurred at 8:40 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Central Avenue and 14th Street. Police said Griffin was westbound on East 14th Street when she ran the red light at the intersection and collided with a southbound vehicle driven by Eric J. Chezum, 57, of Dubuque.
Chezum complained of a possible injury but was not transported to a medical facility, the report states.
Griffin was cited with failure to respond to a steady red signal.