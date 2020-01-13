Winter Games

The Special Olympics Iowa Winter Games will be held today and Tuesday, Jan. 14, in Dubuque County.

The events will take place at Mystique Community Ice Center, Sundown Mountain Resort and Camp Albrecht Acres. Skiing, skating and snowshoeing will be among the competitive events. A detailed schedule can be viewed at TelegraphHerald.com.

The event is expected to feature 300 athletes and unified partners, as well as 150 volunteers