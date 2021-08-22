Dubuque County COVID-19 numbers surgeWith the number of new COVID-19 cases topping 100 in the prior week in Dubuque, local health officials are expressing concerns, especially with schools set to resume shortly.
Since the State of Iowa moved to reporting coronavirus data on Wednesdays only, the case totals in the county have been climbing. There were 20 cases in the prior week four weeks ago, then 32 the following week. The weekly totals then climbed to 43, then 93. From Aug. 12 to Wednesday, Aug. 18, there were 112 new cases.
The quick escalation is not surprising, given the current state of the pandemic, according to Dr. Hendrik Schultz, an infectious disease specialist and chief medical officer at Medical Associates Clinic & Health Plans.
“We made a rapid transition from ‘low’ to ‘moderate’ to ‘substantial’ to ‘high’ community transmission,” said Schultz, who is also on the Dubuque County Board of Health, referencing the four levels of community transmission of COVID-19 as outlined by federal health authorities. “You saw the same pattern in the South of the United States earlier. If it starts to spread like wildfire on one side of the state or country, it will eventually reach you.”
Cubs, Reds to play at Field of Dreams in 2022
Major League Baseball made it official on Friday: The Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds will play in the second MLB at Field of Dreams game next season.
The game will take place Aug. 11, 2022, at the same site, approximately a quarter mile from the original field.
The inaugural game earlier this month at the temporary stadium erected adjacent to the movie site drew record ratings on FOX — it drew the most viewers for a regular-season game since 2005 — and MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred had already committed to a return to the Field of Dreams before the Chicago White Sox’s dramatic 9-8 walk-off victory over the New York Yankees.
Both teams make sense for the game. Both are considered “heritage franchises” and have a connection to the movie or the area.
Iowa, of course, has been the longtime host for the Cubs’ Triple-A affiliate in Des Moines and most if not all of the state falls under the Chicago television market, naturally making it host to tens of thousands of Cubs fans.
The Reds were winners of the 1919 World Series, which saw eight White Sox players banned from the game for life, including “Shoeless” Joe Jackson, for their alleged roles in fixing the outcome. All eight players were later acquitted at trial.
County ‘constrained’ on masks, vaccines
Dubuque County supervisors on Monday chose not to join the county Board of Health in recommending that local employers require COVID-19 vaccinations among staff and the wearing of masks by customers.
Supervisors likewise chose not to require vaccinations of county government staff, despite another recommendation by the county Board of Health.
Last week, the nine-member health board unanimously made those recommendations. The votes came at the urging of the Dubuque County COVID-19 Incident Management Team — made up of public health and emergency staff from Dubuque County and the City of Dubuque — who were concerned with the current trajectory of the ongoing pandemic.
At this point in 2020, Dubuque County was more than one month into a steep incline in confirmed COVID-19 cases. One year later, more than 64% of Dubuque County residents who are at least 12 years old have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The Legislature also has passed a law, signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds, that bans local governments from mandating masks or vaccinations among their residents.
“Your (Board of Health’s) recommendations should stand on their own as well-reasoned,” said county Supervisor Ann McDonough. “Our role is different and somewhat constrained.”
DRA pledges $1 million in grants
The Dubuque Racing Association Board of Directors on Tuesday approved more than $1 million in grant funding for local organizations.
During its monthly meeting, the board green-lighted $1,006,461 in funds for 93 nonprofits. The total is in line with the awards from last year, which were split into two allocations and totaled $1 million.
Fifty-seven of the 93 grant awards went to organizations in the city of Dubuque, and 91% of the dollars went to organizations within Dubuque County. Overall, nonprofits in 21 communities and three states — with Illinois and Wisconsin being the others — were approved for grants.
Grassley backs vaccinationsU.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley told University of Dubuque students Thursday that he supported businesses’ right to mandate staff vaccinations and that tackling medical and other misinformation online would take a bipartisan effort.
The longtime Republican Iowa senator visited the university to meet with students in the physician assistant master’s degree program. During the hourlong question-and-answer session with students and staff, several members of the 70-person crowd asked about possible next steps in the federal government’s response to COVID-19.
Grassley said policymakers have learned a lot since the pandemic started and that he did not think federal officials should be making blanket decisions.
“I don’t think I would go for a mandate from the federal government that everybody be vaccinated. I would say to people, ‘You need to be vaccinated. I’ve been vaccinated. I’ve had COVID. I don’t want to have it again. Take the necessary precautions.’”
Dyersville OKs ATVs, UTVs on streets daily
DYERSVILLE, Iowa — All-terrain and off-road utility vehicles soon will be allowed daily on Dyersville streets.
City Council members voted, 4-1, this past week to amend the city’s current ATV and OURV ordinance to allow such vehicles on city streets from sunrise to sunset from Aug. 27 through Oct. 31. Mike English cast the lone dissenting vote.
In June, council members approved an initial ordinance that allowed ATVs on streets on six long weekends as a sort of trial run. The final two weekends were Aug. 27 to 29 and Sept. 24 to 26.
This past week, a majority of council members expressed their willingness to expand when ATVs were allowed in the city, since there had not been any issues during the first four weekends on which they were allowed.