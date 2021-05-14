Hundreds of people roamed two blocks of Jackson Street Thursday night to take in live music, grab a bite to eat and shop from local sellers.
The evening marked the first market of the season for the Millwork Night Market, which featured over two dozens vendors selling food and homemade items.
Billie Rossmeisl, with florist Clara Joyce Flowers, said that she felt there were both a lot more attendees and vendors out Thursday night than she saw during the 2020 season. The Night Market still took place last year, but with extensive COVID-19 precautions.
“There’s a lot more people than last year, and I feel like there’s a lot more laughter, as well,” Rossmeisl said.
Market co-founder Danielle Stowell said this year marks the night market’s fourth full season. A couple of test markets were first held in the fall of 2017.
While the market mainly returned to pre-COVID-19 operations, Stowell said, attendees were still asked to wear masks and social distance as much as possible. She added that vendors were also spread out a bit more than usual.
“Based on how the first Saturday morning market was, we feel people are really ready to get out and mingle and be outdoors, which is great for our market,” she said. “But the reality is we’re still in a pandemic.”
However, live music will again be featured at the market this year. Stowell said it didn’t have performances last year to prevent a crowd from gathering.
The Bluegrass Alumatics kicked off the market’s musical performances on Thursday night. Many people sat to eat food purchased from Magoo’s Pizza and Brazen Open Kitchen + Bar while listening to the music, and some families danced in the street.
Katelynn Nank, of Dyersville, spent some of her first Millwork Night Market visit enjoying a pizza.
“I like that we can be outside and enjoy the community and still be spread out,” she said.
Sally Ashens, of Dubuque, also enjoyed Thursday night’s live music. While she didn’t have anything in particular to shop for, she said she was definitely planning to look at cupcakes from Koppes Kreations.
“We wouldn’t be out here (last year),” Ashens said. “But I really like it. I will come again.”
Stowell added that beer and wine will be sold for the full market season this year, as well. Last year, she said alcohol sales only occurred in the summer months since the spring and fall saw lower attendance anyway. Many market attendees Thursday night browsed vendor booths with plastic cups of beer in hand.
This year, Stowell said 24 vendors committed to setting up a booth in the market all season. But the number will fluctuate throughout the year, since vendors can sign up for one market day at a time.
“We’re definitely looking forward to good crowds,” Stowell said of this year’s season. “The vendors certainly deserve it.”
Amy McGovern-Gerhard, of McGovern Family Farms, said her family farm recently decided to start selling products at local markets and was a first-time Millwork Night Market vendor.
She was selling a variety of “healthy” microgreens, which she says provide high levels of nutrients. She added that she grew up in the north end of Dubuque and wanted to provide healthy food to her old neighborhood.
“It’s a good one to start at,” she said of the night market. “I was drawn to it being at night. People can come after work, and it’s in the Millwork District. That’s where my heart is, my old stomping grounds.”
Ann Ginter was manning The Whoo Chocolate Co. booth for her daughter, Melissa Ettleman, who owns the business. Ginter said her daughter combined her love of chocolate and owls into a side business that they take out to markets. Many of their products have owl-themed shapes and names.
“Last year, it was a lot quieter,” Ginter said of the market. “There’s a lot more people coming through. It’s nice to be able to meet people again.”
Joan Kelly, of Dubuque, said she was excited to see some of the same vendors back again at the night market as she walked around Jackson Street.
“I think it’s just a great thing,” she said. “It’s a fun thing to do on a Thursday night.”
The Millwork Night Market will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on the second Thursday of every month. The last market of the year is on Oct. 14.