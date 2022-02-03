The Iowa Supreme Court recently declined a request for further review in the case of a man convicted in a 2015 fatal stabbing in Dubuque.
Eddie Hicks, 33, filed a legal brief in April seeking to overturn an April 2020 ruling that dismissed his request for a new trial, arguing that his attorneys in the proceeding were ineffective.
Hicks is serving life in prison after he was convicted of first-degree murder. Authorities said he stabbed his girlfriend, Kahdyesha Lemon, 21, more than 100 times and beat her in the head with a frying pan in June 2015.
Hicks testified at his 2016 non-jury trial that he acted in self-defense after Lemon attacked him during an argument, also contending that some of Lemon’s wounds stemmed from falling through a glass table.
Hicks filed an application for a new trial in 2018, alleging prosecutor misconduct, ineffective counsel and a violation of Fifth Amendment rights.
Iowa District Court Judge Michael Shubatt denied the request in April 2020, ruling that Hicks’ claims were unfounded.
The case went to the Iowa Court of Appeals as Hicks sought to overturn the 2020 ruling. The appeals court affirmed the ruling in an opinion filed Dec. 15.
Attorneys for Hicks filed the application for further review with the Iowa Supreme Court on Dec. 31.