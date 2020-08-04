corrections

The COVID-19 positivity rate for Dubuque County on completed tests from 5 p.m. Saturday to 5 p.m. Sunday was 26.5%. A story Monday on Page 3A included an incorrect figure.

  • The City of Dubuque arranged a virtual congressional visit last week that featured U.S. Sens. Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley and U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer. A story Friday on Page 1A did not make clear the city’s role in the event.

    • The Telegraph Herald regrets the errors.