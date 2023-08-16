When they return from their recess in September, members of Congress representing the area will be tasked with finalizing the 2023 farm bill, setting policy for nearly all federal agriculture and nutrition assistance programs.
Both chambers have been working on the marquee legislation, which is reauthorized every five years.
The Democrat-led Senate passed a bipartisan package of policies that included reforms and expansions of many programs and restructuring programs that had failed their original intent. In the Republican-led House of Representatives, the farm bill remains in a procedural committee, with the most conservative members of the majority party splitting from those representing many rural, agricultural districts.
Recommended for you
Congress has until Sept. 30 before current programs created by the 2018 farm bill technically expire, such as the renewable fuel standard, which subsidizes the ethanol and biofuels markets.
Federal crop insurance for commodity crops, some other farmer incentive programs and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program are permanent and thus will continue through the calendar year.
Leaders in both chambers’ agriculture and appropriations committees have said they will work on bills through the recess. In Iowa, Republicans U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley and U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson serve on their respective chamber’s agriculture committees.
“As he travels throughout Iowa this month, Sen. Grassley is continuing to hear from Iowans about their farm bill priorities,” Grassley spokesperson Taylor Foy said in an emailed response. “He’ll continue pushing his priorities.”
Those include some with significant bipartisan support, which are already in the Senate’s version of the farm bill. For instance, Grassley co-sponsored the Farm Program Integrity Act with U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, to limit commodity payment abuse by lowering the income cap to $250,000 annually for a single farm and making more accurate requirements for recipients to be “actively engaged in farming” to qualify for payments.
“(The bill) targets farm payments to those actively engaged in farming — individuals with dirt under their fingernails, not people who are more familiar with their office chair than a tractor seat,” read Grassley’s staff’s response.
Grassley also co-sponsored the CRP Reform Act with U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J. The measure would prioritize erodible, “marginal” farmland for participation in the Conservation Reserve Program — under which landowners plant native plants rather than crops on some of their farms — rather than on highly productive, “prime” farmland.
Hinson also has pushed for some measures to be included in the farm bill that have bipartisan support.
For instance, she has introduced a bipartisan PRECISE Act — which would expand access to digital, precision agriculture technology through existing U.S. Department of Agriculture programs for farmers — every year since taking office in 2021.
She is a co-sponsor of other bills with broad House support — expanding international trade programs for U.S. crops and increasing funds for animal pathogen research to protect livestock producers — that she will push to be included in that chamber’s version of the farm bill. Hinson’s office also said she is focused on maintaining commodity subsidies and crop insurance programs.
“Delivering a strong farm bill on time is critical. I’ve heard from farmers across the district about what they need in this legislation — including strengthening the farm safety net and crop insurance, improving market access opportunities and increasing farmer-led conservation initiatives — and will continue advocating for these priorities to be included in the final legislation,” Hinson said in an emailed response.
Offices for U.S. Reps. Darin LaHood, R-Ill.; Derrick Van Orden, R-Wis.; and Mark Pocan, D-Wis., did not respond to requests for comment.
The largest portion of the farm bill, dollar-for-dollar, is the nutrition program, which includes SNAP, a program that provides low-income families with food benefits. That program has been a source of debate among House Republicans.
House Republicans previously secured increased SNAP work requirements in the deal Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., negotiated with President Joe Biden to raise the federal debt limit earlier this year. However, dozens of the House majority’s most conservative members want further requirements. Many in that group also have proposed reductions to some agriculture programs and supports for farmers.
Chris Budzisz, a political science professor at Loras College in Dubuque, said continued internal debate, especially if it stops a farm bill from being passed, could pose a problem for Republicans nationally, especially ahead of the 2024 election.
“What it’s exposing is those members of the House who are from strong agricultural backgrounds or from states like Iowa, versus a core, ideologically-driven caucus within the House GOP,” he said. “It exposes that tension. Ultimately, Republican leadership is going to have to resolve that tension or it will cause a mess that could be risky for keeping their majority.”
During a recent call with Iowa reporters, Hinson said she did not expect the disagreements within her party to stop the farm bill from being passed.