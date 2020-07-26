A Dubuque-based Freightliner dealership group recently opened a location in the Chicago suburbs.
Truck Country-North Chicago is located in Hampshire, Ill., according to a press release.
The 65,000-square-foot location features 26 service bays and employs about 60 people.
The Chicago-area location is Truck Country’s 25th dealership and first in Illinois.
Part of the family-owned McCoy Group, Truck Country also has locations in Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin. The dealerships in Indiana and Ohio operate under the name Stoops Freightliner-Quality Trailer.