ELKADER, Iowa — A man pleaded guilty and was sentenced to probation for allegedly pointing a handgun at another motorist during a road rage incident in Clayton County.
Glen K. Snodgrass, 21, of Madison, Wis., received a deferred judgment in Iowa District Court of Clayton County for a charge of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. He was sentenced to two years of supervised probation.
With a deferred judgment, if probation and payment obligations are successfully completed, the record of the case is expunged.
A press release and court documents state that on the night of July 17, deputies responded to Iowa 13 north of Elkader. Mitchel P. Warm, of Evansdale, reported that Snodgrass pointed a handgun at him “in a threatening manner” after pulling alongside his vehicle while passing it.
Deputies located Snodgrass’ vehicle on U.S. 18 and conducted a traffic stop, and he was arrested.