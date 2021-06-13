CUBA CITY, Wis. – Rebecca Kleefisch said it was fantastic that she could help celebrate Grant County’s dairy industry.
Kleefisch, a Republican who served from 2011 to 2019 as the 44th lieutenant governor of Wisconsin, visited the 2021 Grant County Dairy Breakfast, held today at Vosberg Colonial Acres, a dairy farm operated by Mark and Renee Vosberg in rural Cuba City.
“I love being out on the farm,” Kleefisch said. “You see milk, you see butter, you see cheese in the grocery store, and too few people know the process by which it is produced. That’s why these dairy breakfasts are a gift across Wisconsin.”
Organizers expected more than 3,000 people to attend the event, and a steady stream of vehicles continued to roll along the lane leading up to the Vosberg farm throughout the morning.
“That’s 3,000 more people who understand Wisconsin’s dairy industry and can have a deeper appreciation, most of all, for what farmers do for our economy, but also, the understanding that the milk and the butter and the cream and the cheese don’t simply appear in our restaurants and on tables,” Kleefisch said. “It takes a lot of hard work.”
Wisconsin Rep. Travis Tranel, R-Cuba City, spent much of the morning delivering pancakes on a tray while greeting people eating breakfast at one of the first local, large-scale public gatherings since the lifting of many pandemic-related restrictions.
“Coming out of COVID-19, people are genuinely in a better mood,” Tranel said.
Tranel said he welcomed Kleefisch’s visit – in part because it raises the profile of local dairy farmers and their work.
“This is a remarkable opportunity to get people like Rebecca Kleefisch out on the farm,” he said.
Although Wisconsin remains the nation’s No. 2 dairy producer, the number of dairy farms has fallen by one-third in the state during the past seven years, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
“As there are fewer farms, politicians become more removed from farming,” Tranel said.
He said that makes it more difficult for politicians to understand farm-related concerns.
Farm owner Mark Vosberg said it was an honor to host the breakfast – and to represent the state’s dairy farmers.
“There’s no bigger tradition in Wisconsin than dairy farming,” Vosberg said. “We want people to come out and see that their food is safe, the animals are well-cared for and that we’re stewards of the land. We want people to see what’s going on out here.”
Tony and Becky Daniels, of Cuba City, toured the Vosberg farm with their sons, Easton, 7, and Cooper, 6.
“We enjoy it,” Tony Daniels said. “We get to see a working farm. It’s good to see where our food comes from.”
Kleefisch has maintained a political profile since leaving office and has been touring the state in recent months, speaking with residents as part of an organization called the 1848 Project – named after the year Wisconsin entered the United States. The non-profit advocacy organization was formed to produce conservative policy proposals for the state.
“We will be rolling out our policy agenda for Wisconsin’s future in the near future, and I suppose after that happens you can look forward to me determining what my next step is going to be,” Kleefisch said. “I will make it my top priority to ensure that (Democrat) Tony Evers is a one-term governor.”