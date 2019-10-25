Fewer than three months have passed since Duluth Trading Co. opened its satellite distribution center in Dubuque Industrial Center West.
The company has wasted little time ramping up its local workforce.
Director of HR Operations Kevin Schoeneck said Duluth already employs nearly 200 people in Dubuque. This includes about 30 full-time, permanent employees, with part-time and seasonal staff rounding out the workforce.
These staffing levels only represent the tip of the iceberg.
“We’d be happy to hire an additional 150 people (for the season),” Schoeneck said.
Duluth Trading Co. is among a large number of tri-state employers hoping to make a major splash in the seasonal job market as the holiday season approaches.
Kristin Dietzel, vice president of workforce solutions for Greater Dubuque Development Corp., explained that traditional retail positions aren’t the only ones being filled as the holidays approach. In many cases, it’s the distribution arms of retail entities that are angling for the largest influx of workers.
And as October draws to a close, these efforts have officially shifted into full gear.
“October and November are typically our peak months (for employment),” Dietzel said. “This time of year, you see a lot of companies that are competing for workers.”
SEARCHING FOR SOLUTIONS
In today’s job market, finding a couple hundred additional workers is easier said than done.
The unemployment rate in Dubuque County fell to just 2% in September. That resides below the national jobless rate of 3.5% and the statewide rate of 2.5%.
Other counties in the region also fall below the national average. Grant County, Wis., had an unemployment rate of 2.7% in September, while Jo Daviess County, Ill., was 3.2%
Dietzel, however, said companies have become savvy when it comes to bringing in extra workers.
“This isn’t new for them this season,” she said. “Over the years, they have learned what works.”
At Duluth Trading Co., officials reach out to a wide range of demographics.
“We’re trying to accommodate those who already have a job, the large student population and retirees who are looking to pick up work,” said Schoeneck.
Several positions are available at Duluth’s facility on Chavenelle Road, including “picker/packers,” who locate products upon the shelf and prepare them for shipment to the end-customer.
Some at the facility prepare products to be shipped to traditional retail destinations, while others are tasked with replenishing the material stockpiles that are depleted when products leave the facility.
The company goes to great lengths to connect with these prospects.
Schoeneck emphasized that Duluth has a casual dress policy and offers year-round discounts to seasonal workers.
Scheduling flexibility is also paramount: Workers, for instance, can sign up for shifts lasting four, five or six hours if they don’t have time to log a full eight hours.
Schoeneck also noted that Duluth Trading Co. is hosting a special hiring event on Saturday. The company will host “Donuts with Duluth” at the Northeast Iowa Community College Town Clock Business Center, 680 Main St., in hopes of connecting with prospective workers. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
BUSY SEASON
Duluth Trading Co. is far from the only major employer aiming to add to its workforce.
Colony Brands operates a vast warehouse on Enterprise Drive in Peosta, Iowa. Workers at that facility fill orders for Monroe & Main, Ginny’s and Midnight Velvet, a trio of catalog companies that sell everything from kitchenware to jewelry.
The Dubuque County operation is in the midst of a major hiring spree.
Human Resources Manager Lynn Mathison said that Colony Brands employs about 200 people for most of the year. In the final months of the year, however, that figure balloons to more than 600.
“It is extremely challenging to find those workers,” Mathison said. “You try to be very flexible and offer a lot of incentives. You want to give people the opportunity to earn a significant amount of money in a short amount of time.”
Unlike newcomers to the region, Colony Brands can lean on bringing back its seasonal workers from years prior. Mathison estimated that around 70% of last year’s seasonal workers will return.
The company will use “shift premiums” to attract newcomers, Mathison explained. Third-shift workers will earn $2 per hour more than their first-shift counterparts, for instance.
Mathison said the majority of this year’s seasonal staff already has been hired. Even so, she knows that the holiday season will be a challenge.
That is due in part to the timing of Thanksgiving, which is poised to fall on Nov. 28.
“We basically have one week less between Thanksgiving and Christmas, which is the busiest shopping period,” Mathison said. “That is already a heavy volume time and this year it will be even worse.”