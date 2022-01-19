CUBA CITY, Wis. — As a kid, he begged his mother for a four-wheeler for Christmas. He later dreamed of purchasing land up north in Wisconsin and forging his own ATV trails.
Outdoors, Richard “Rick” Schromen felt free and at peace.
“He was a man … of few words,” said his aunt Rhonda Schildgen.
Rick died suddenly on Dec. 22 at his Cuba City home from complications of diabetes, a condition that shaped his life since adolescence. He was 43.
Although he could be stoic, Rick never failed to lend a hand. It might be helping his buddies move, his father repair snowblowers or a friend remove truck decals.
Rick was born on July 7, 1978, in Dubuque to Bill and Debbie Schromen. Bill drove trucks, and Debbie worked in the Dubuque Community School District as a paraprofessional, school secretary and, later, an administrative assistant.
When their parents were busy constructing their childhood home, Rick and his younger brother, Jesse, road their bicycles between mounds of dirt that were hauled to fill in the site.
Generally, the brothers engaged in an ongoing fraternal squabble, but when it came to challenging the authority of their parents or a babysitter, they formed a temporary alliance.
Rick graduated from Southwestern High School in 1997. He did not much care for school but kept perfect attendance, Debbie said. During high school, Rick also worked a line of successive jobs: detasseling corn and busing tables and manning the salad bar at Country Heights Supper Club & Motel. He came home smelling like fried food.
“The dogs about attacked him,” Debbie said.
Rick worked until his death at Thompson Truck & Trailer, where he worked in the parts department. In 2018, he received a certificate for 20 years of service.
Rick always found ways to make and save a buck, whether it was gathering walnuts or morels, renting out his machine shed for vehicle storage, collecting cans or selling circus tickets, Jesse said.
Rick’s mind was mathematical, Bill said. He always could tell you how much money was in his bank account, though he never kept a checkbook.
That Rick maintained a strong work ethic was all the more remarkable in light of his undiagnosed Type 1 diabetes. He often felt faint, and his mood could suddenly sour.
Only in his early 30s would doctors inform Rick that he had the chronic condition where the pancreas produces insufficient insulin. Blood sugar can spike or plummet, causing multiple side effects.
Once diagnosed, Rick gave up drinking, including his beverage of choice: Mountain Dew and Captain Morgan rum.
Rick purchased his home in 2001. He lived just a few miles from his parents and visited them on Sundays. They often ate dinner together.
“What are you having?” Rick might ask.
Debbie would review the menu. The food was not always to his taste.
“Nope, not tonight,” he would say.
After Rick acquired his first ATV, he always was ready to hit the trails. Each weekend, he called to extend an invitation to family and friends.
“He liked watching people go through (mud) and get stuck,” Bill said.
Rick was an organizer with a local ATV club and a passionate bargain hunter for the machines. He purchased four vehicles for himself and often passed along recommendations to his family and friends, whether they wanted an ATV or not.
“It’s a disease,” said Rick’s friend Chris Kemp, describing the hobby-vehicle-purchasing bug.
Rick sent Jesse links to vehicles weekly and even mapped out an ATV trail they could traverse when Rick visited.
Rick took pleasure in playing with his niece and nephews Jayden, Vayda and Ruzek, whom he sent so many toys and snacks that Jesse had to encourage Rick to slow down. Jayden received four-wheeler accessories from Uncle Rick.
“I’m going to get (Vayda) a pony,” Rick often said teasingly to Jesse.
Instead, he purchased her a miniature, pink four-wheeler. Rick intended to do the same for Jesse’s infant son, but in blue.