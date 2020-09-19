LANCASTER, Wis. — Less than 24 hours after the doors swung open at Lancaster Memorial Hospital, the new one-story brick building housed its first delivery.
Mary Lou Walker joined the staff fresh out of nursing school and was eager to “do it all,” from the birthing suite or the emergency room. She greeted the novelty of each day.
The patient’s labor proceeded quickly, in fact, so rapidly that Dr. Kenneth Bauman met Walker with disbelief when she telephoned to summon him to the hospital.
“Mary Lou, she can’t possibly be ready to deliver,” Walker recalled the doctor exclaiming into the receiver.
But the woman did. A 6-pound-8-ounce baby girl entered the world at 12:40 a.m. Walker assisted with the filling in of the birth certificate.
Now 87, Walker lives at Morningside Assisted Living in Lancaster. Retiring from nursing decades ago, Walker does not remember whether it surprised her when the new mother said the name would be “Mary Lou.”
“I was happy to have a baby named after me,” Walker concluded.
Mary Lou Mathison was born on Sept. 20, 1955, one day after the hospital opened.
Today, 12,960 births later, the facility — now Grant Regional Health Center — celebrates its 65th anniversary. Sunday, Mary Lou will celebrate hers.
Mathison spent her formative years in Lancaster.
Her father, DeVerne Mathison, purchased livestock on behalf of the Oscar Mayer Packing Company, while her mother Mary Kay, ran a household that included seven children and a yappy Manchester terrier.
Mary Lou was the sixth of the Mathison brood and her birth was a welcome unfolding, as the hospital had attended its first death on the gray, muggy morning of its inauguration.
Newspaper accounts christened the baby “princess Mary Lou” and local business owners showered Mathison’s family with a crib-full of presents, including a “luxurious wardrobe,” canned baby food, toys, a $25 government bond and a $4 savings account.
The royal nickname stuck throughout her idyllic childhood.
“We lived on a block where everyone had six or seven children,” Mathison said. “There were instant games all the time. If you wanted to play wiffle ball, hide-and-seek or kick the can, whatever you wanted to do, there was a nice group of kids to do it with. And, you know, everybody’s yard was yours.”
But she did not know of her namesake until 2005 when Mary Kay told Mathison upon the hospital’s 50th anniversary.
“Some people in my family are named after our relatives,” Mathison said. “Because I was the sixth child, she ran out of names.
“We all had a good laugh.”
The Mathison family later relocated to Stoughton. After Mary Lou completed high school she studied interior design at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. In 1982, Mathison relocated to Chicago and later moved to Philadelphia to join a design firm.
She has spent much of her career in the city assisting with the renovation of a hospital.
Grant Regional Health Center staff arranged a reunion for Mathison and Walker earlier this year, but it was canceled with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mathison, whose parents died years ago, said Mary Kay characterized Walker as an “excellent nurse.”
“I would just like to thank her for giving me the opportunity to have such a nice life,” Mathison said.
Walker likewise is grateful for hers.
“I had a good life,” she said. “I wish I could do it all over again.”