PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — While Yusef Salaam was serving time in prison, an officer asked him, “Who are you?”
Salaam explained that he had been accused of raping a jogger in New York City’s Central Park, but that he didn’t do it. The officer said he believed Salaam.
“He then said, ‘You’re not supposed to be here. Why are you here? Who are you?’” Salaam told a crowd of people at University of Wisconsin-Platteville on Thursday afternoon. “He was trying to spark something inside of me. He was trying to ignite the light that is inside all of us again.”
Salaam shared his story of imprisonment and exoneration and the importance of finding a purpose in life with an audience of at least 200 students, staff and community members during UW-P’s Midwest Culturally Inclusive Conference. The event seeks to offer education and exposure to issues of diversity, equity and inclusion.
Salaam was one of five teenagers arrested following the rape and beating of a jogger in Central Park in New York City in 1989. The teens, all of whom were black or Latino and who came to be known as the Central Park Five, were arrested and convicted in the case.
Their convictions were vacated in 2002, however, after another man confessed to the crime, and DNA evidence corroborated his story.
The story of the five now-exonerated men was the subject of a 2012 Ken Burns documentary and a 2019 Netflix series.
During his talk, Salaam placed his imprisonment in the context of slavery, noting that the 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution abolishes slavery except as punishment for a crime.
That exception became clear to him as he made his way through the criminal justice system.
“When I was re-birthed back into society, I came out with the indelible scars of going to prison and doing time for a crime that I had not committed,” Salaam said.
He said that while the criminal justice system assumes people are innocent until proven guilty, black people often are portrayed in the opposite light — guilty until proven innocent.
“When I was 14, 15 and 16 years old, as a part of this group, we were judged by the color of our skin and not the content of our character,” Salaam said, referencing a quote by Martin Luther King Jr.
Salaam said that while in many cases, people of color have been given “generational curses,” they can break them by starting with themselves.
Salaam told attendees that when he was in prison, his grandmother would write him letters addressed to “Master Yusef Salaam.”
He took those words as an encouragement to be the master of his own fate, referencing a verse in the Bible that says to “be still and know I am God.”
“She was telling me to be still and to listen,” Salaam said.
Every person is born with a purpose, he said, noting that though he had gone to prison, he still obtained a college degree and worked to become better than the circumstances he was given.
“The system is trying to make you into a bitter person, but the reality is that you can be a better person,” he said.
Ultimately, he and four other people who were wrongly imprisoned in the Central Park jogger case survived and have been able to share their stories through massive platforms such as Netflix.
“Who would have thought that 30 years after you were vilified, a movement would be started, a platform would be presented, and you would be able to change the world?” Salaam asked.
He encouraged attendees to recognize their personal power to create good lives and to live without fear.
“We have to become our own revolutionaries,” he said. “We have to be the answer to the questions that we seek,” he said.
Emily Stier, coordinator for UW-P’s department of campus climate, said Salaam’s appearance presented a great opportunity for local residents.
“We wanted to make sure that this was something that was available not only for our institution, but for our surrounding communities and folks within the Midwest,” she said.
Breckin Sargeant, a student from University of Wisconsin-La Crosse who attended the event, said she appreciated how Salaam tied his experiences to those of other people of color.
“Hearing his experiences and just the tragedy of it was really interesting to hear about,” she said. “It kind of made me angry ... and knowing that no one could help, it was just frustrating that we could let that happen as a country.”