State and federal lawmakers from Wisconsin sent letters to U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue last week asking him to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic’s negative effects on the agriculture industry.
“(Agriculture) is our second-largest industry, providing more than $104.8 billion in economic activity and employing over 437,000 people,” wrote Wisconsin Rep. Travis Tranel, R-Cuba City. “I do not have to elaborate on the pure catastrophic devastation that will be caused by $11 milk and $2-something corn the market is currently facing due to COVID-19.”
Tranel told the Telegraph Herald that farmers are having to resort to dumping huge quantities of milk into manure pits because of changes in consumer behavior due to the pandemic.
“It’s a processing issue,” he said. “In the state of Wisconsin, before, 95% of our milk was getting turned into cheese. All of our processes, the whole system across the country was set up for that. Overnight, you overturned the consumers’ purchasing patterns. They’re not going to restaurants. They’re staying home. That puts a huge demand on fluid milk and the infrastructure around it can’t support that. They can’t bottle it that fast. The grocers don’t have the refrigerator space to store it all.”
Tranel said consumers are watching milk prices climb and thinking, “well, at least this is good for the farmers.” But he said nothing could be further from the truth.
In their joint letter to Perdue, Wisconsin’s bipartisan Congressional delegation also weighed in, asking him to reopen the Dairy Margin Coverage Program, which provides protection for producers when the difference between the all milk price and the average feed price falls below a certain dollar amount selected annually by the producer.
“Farmers who enrolled in the Dairy Margin Coverage program at the beginning of the year made coverage selections in vastly different market conditions,” the letter read. “Reopening the Dairy Margin Coverage program to allow farmers to adjust their coverage selections and make those changes retroactive to the beginning of the year can help stabilize farms in these extraordinarily difficult market conditions.”
The letter also requested that Perdue use some of the $23.5 billion in disaster and aid funding the USDA was given in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act to make significant purchases of dairy products and commodity credits.
“(That) would provide nutritious dairy products to families impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic, provide much-needed food to stock our food banks, and would help to maintain the healthy nutritional intake of dairy products by children who are at home and who would otherwise get these nutrients at school,” the letter read.
Tranel said he has been talking regularly with dairy producers and other constituents about possible government solutions.
“The reality is, those solutions aren’t going to be brought to light overnight and you can’t implement programs this large at the snap of your fingers,” he said. “When it comes to the ag sector, I tell people, ‘Do what you normally do. Take care of your cattle and your land and we’ll have to take care of this on the back end.’ This is a pandemic. We’ve never been here before. No one has. Once we get through the health care situation, there are going to be countless pieces of the economic puzzle.”
Perdue has yet to respond to these calls for action, which began coming in with news of the widespread milk dumping last week.
Bustos finalist for national award
Last week, the Congressional Management Foundation named U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., a finalist for its Democracy Awards, recognizing “excellence” in the way her office interacts with her constituents, according to a release.
“Every morning, my staff and I show up to work motivated by the belief that government should work for the people,” Bustos said in the release. “It’s this mentality that drives every aspect of our operation, especially constituent services. As our country faces the impact of COVID-19, our team is focused on helping the people of northwest and central Illinois navigate the vital resources they need, from unemployment benefits to small business grants and loans.”
As a finalist, the foundation has placed Bustos’ office in the top eight in the federal legislature.
“Now, more than ever, we need examples of our government functioning at its highest level,” said Bradford Fitch, president and CEO of the Congressional Management Foundation, in the release. “This designation demonstrates that Rep. Bustos has made a significant commitment to being the best public servant for her constituents.”
More calls for shelter in place for Iowa
Last week saw more calls from elected officials for Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds to issue a shelter-in-place order, in keeping with the vast majority of states, including those immediately surrounding Iowa.
“A statewide shelter-in-place (order) sends a clearer message about the serious nature of this pandemic,” read a letter from Iowa House and Senate Democratic minority leaders. “The current patchwork of recommendations is confusing, raising more questions than answers about what Iowans should be doing to help save lives.”
Reynolds has said the measures she has implemented, including extending school closures and shutting down several businesses, such as dine-in restaurants and clothing retailers, is enough, based on the current data, for the moment.
Democratic county conventions going absentee
Steve Drahozal, chairman of the Dubuque County Democratic Party, said he has received instruction from the state party to implement protocols for an absentee county convention.
Drahozal said the plans for the absentee convention must be finalized by April 10. He plans to send out an update later this week.
Endorsement
U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-Wis., endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden’s bid for the Democratic presidential nomination.
Calendar
2 p.m. Saturday, April 11, Story County Democrats Facebook page — Democratic primary candidates for Iowa’s U.S. Senate seat currently filled by U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, a Republican, will participate in an online forum organized by the Story County Democrats. Candidates — Michael Franken, Kimberly Graham, Theresa Greenfield, Eddie Mauro and Cal Woods — will record video of them answering submitted questions.