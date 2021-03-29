A Dubuque man who sold heroin that led to an overdose and who requested sexual favors for drugs was sentenced today to nearly six years in federal prison
Michael J. Greenwood, 27, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to five years, 10 months in federal prison after previously pleading guilty to distribution of a controlled substance near a protected location resulting in serious injury.
He must serve six years of supervised release after prison. There is no parole in the federal system.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office and court documents, Greenwood admitted to selling heroin in Dubuque from 2016 to 2018.
On Aug. 24, 2018, he sold $100 worth of heroin to two women while within 1,000 feet of Jackson and Madison parks.
“After using the heroin, one of the women lost consciousness and started having trouble breathing,” the release states. “The woman’s family members rushed her to the hospital, where she was revived with Narcan, saving her life.”
The release also states that “he sometimes requested sexual favors from his customers in exchange for heroin.”
Greenwood initially also was charged with use of a “communications facility” — in this case, Facebook — to commit a drug offense, but that charge was dropped.