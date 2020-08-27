July sentences and deferred judgments issued in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County. The date listed is the date of the offense.
- Kyle D. Schmitt, 29; possession of a firearm by a felon; Feb. 10; five-year suspended prison sentence, $750 suspended fine, five years of probation and DNA requirement.
- Ranita A. Anderson, 26; assault causing injury; Dec. 22; two years of probation and civil penalty.
- Willie L.I. Brown Sr., 37; domestic assault-second offense; Nov. 24; 180-day suspended jail sentence, $625 suspended fine, two years of probation, DNA requirement and batterer program.
- Willie L.I. Brown Sr., 37; domestic assault-third or subsequent offense; Feb. 22; five-year suspended prison sentence, $750 suspended fine, one year at a residential facility, five years of probation, DNA requirement and batterer program.
- Bridget M. Driver, 51; assault; June 15; $65 fine.
- Dajah U. Green, 19; assault causing injury; March 11; two-year deferred judgment, two years of probation and civil penalty.
- Jajuan A. Jarmon, 34; domestic assault-third or subsequent offense; Aug. 3, 2018; five-year suspended prison sentence, $750 suspended fine, one year at a residential facility, five years of probation, DNA requirement, community service and batterer program.
- Cory M. Jones, 22; second-degree harassment; May 2; 90-day suspended jail sentence, $315 fine and two years of probation.
- Jereau O’Bryant, 37; domestic assault-second offense; June 5, 2016; 92-day jail sentence, with 90 days suspended, $315 fine, two years of probation and batterer program.
- Keion M. Reed, 24; assault causing injury; June 4; 182-day jail sentence, with 180 days suspended, $1,500 fine, two years of probation and other/miscellaneous.
- Alissa J. Ties, 21; possession of controlled substance-second offense; two-year suspended prison sentence, $855 suspended fine, two years of probation and DNA requirement.
- Kurt L. Lange, 47; assault; Nov. 15; 30-day suspended jail sentence, $65 fine and one year of probation.
- Wesley D. Brundage, 31; voluntary absence from custody; May 21; 30-day jail sentence and $430 fine.
- Charles W. McDowell, 36; voluntary absence from custody; June 11; 30-day jail sentence and $315 fine.
Chad M. Schmitt, 25; voluntary absence from custody; June 4; 365-day jail sentence and $315 fine.