Police said one person was injured Tuesday after a driver failed to yield in a roundabout and caused a crash in Dubuque.
Cheryl M. Seeman, 68, of Dubuque, was not taken by ambulance to a hospital but would go “on her own account” for neck and wrist pain treatment, according to a crash report.
The crash occurred at about 5:15 p.m. Tuesday at the roundabout at the intersection of North Grandview and University avenues. The report states that Jordan J. Quinn, 15, of Dubuque, failed to yield to Seeman’s vehicle upon entering the roundabout and struck it.
Quinn told officers that he didn’t see Seeman’s vehicle and didn’t think she had her headlights on, the report states. However, traffic camera footage confirmed that Seeman did have her headlights on. Quinn was cited with failure to obey a stop or yield sign.