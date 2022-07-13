The Dubuque Regional Humane Society is participating in a national pet adoption drive.

The “Empty the Shelters” campaign is being held through July 31 at the society, 4242 Chavenelle Road, according to a press release.

Adoption fees will be $50 or less for kittens, adult cats and dogs (7 months and older will be charged, according to the release.

The reduced fees are sponsored by the Bissell Pet Foundation and are intended to reduce overcrowding at animal shelters.

Visit bissellpetfoundation.org/empty-the-shelters and dbqhumane.org for more information.

