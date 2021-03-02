ASBURY, Iowa — A fire on Monday near Asbury destroyed a mobile home and killed a dog, but no people were injured in the blaze.
The Asbury Community Fire Department responded at about 12:10 p.m. to a structure fire at Lore Mound Mobile Home Park, just northwest of Asbury, Fire Chief Dave Grass said. They arrived on scene to find flames coming out of the roof and most windows of the mobile home on Lot 17.
“We had the fire knocked down within about probably 15 minutes, and from there, we just we had to actually get in to manage some of the hotspots as a part of the roof had already collapsed inside,” Grass said.
Firefighters were on scene for about four and a half hours.
Grass said no people were home at the time of the fire, though a dog inside the residence died.
Grass said the fire appeared to start in the living room area, which the homeowner reported was the location of the entertainment center. However, fire department and Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department officials still are investigating the cause of the blaze.
Officials do not have a financial estimate of the damage.
Firefighters were able to save the mobile homes on each side of the one that caught on fire. Those two residences sustained minor damage but are still habitable, Grass said.
The Sherrill and Centralia-Peosta fire departments also responded to the scene, as did the sheriff’s department and Asbury Police Department.