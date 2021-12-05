Superintendent to leave Dubuque school district
The Dubuque Community Schools superintendent will leave his post this coming summer after being named the next chief administrator of Keystone Area Education Agency.
Stan Rheingans will remain at the helm of the Dubuque district until June 30 and will step into the new role on July 1. He will succeed current Chief Administrator Pat Heiderscheit, who is retiring.
At the AEA, Rheingans will support 224 employees to provide “special education and school improvement services” in Allamakee, Chickasaw, Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Fayette, Howard and Winneshiek counties.
“As hard as it is to leave Dubuque, I think the excitement of being able to work closely with all of those school districts … is something that I’m excited to take on,” Rheingans said.
The Dubuque Community School Board soon will begin the search for his replacement.
Company plans to expand fiber internet services
Internet service provider ImOn Communications plans to bring fiber internet services to all homes in Dubuque by 2024.
The company intends to spend about $18 million to expand its fiber infrastructure, with construction expected to begin in the spring.
By the end of 2022, the company expects that about a third of the city’s residences will have access to ImOn’s high-speed internet services, according to Patrice Carroll, president and CEO of the Cedar Rapids-based company.
“We really made the decision that we have a phenomenal opportunity,” she said. “This is an accelerated growth plan.”
Local Toys for Tots spreading toys, joy
For the next two weeks, the Multicultural Family Center could easily be mistaken for a toy store.
On Wednesday afternoon, parents with shopping carts stopped to consider stuffed animals and board games lining the windows and heaps of colorful toys balancing on tables, as holiday tunes played overhead.
As they passed through, they piled electronics, books and tricycles into their baskets, but none paid a dime.
Through Dec. 15, the Multicultural Family Center is hosting Toys for Tots, an annual effort that hands out donated toys to families in need ahead of Christmas.
Last year, the organization distributed 18,346 toys to 5,050 children in Dubuque County, Clayton County, Grant County and East Dubuque in Jo Daviess County.
“It helps out families that don’t have extra money throughout the year,” attendee Malisa Little said.
Dubuque ‘data walk’ spotlights worker equity
Notebooks in hand and ready to talk numbers, almost 70 people gathered at the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque office on Thursday.
During the foundation’s annual “data walk” event, the public was invited to view charts and tables plastered onto the walls of the foundation’s office in the Roshek Building. This year’s focus was data on the theme of employment and equity, including indicators of the pandemic’s impact on workforce availability and average wages compared to Dubuque’s cost of living.
“The focus of the data walk is to kind of take a look at the contrast between what it takes to live in Dubuque and then what wages have been like, what the economy has been like and how those things match up and how they don’t,” said foundation Director of Community Initiatives Alex Baum.
A press release issued about the event noted that “the data is intended to create discussion and collaboration around developing innovative, localized solutions to complex community challenges, a primary focus of the community foundation’s work.”
Attendee Jessica Bushman eyed a chart that showed the range of hourly wages by industry.
“When you look at the numbers of wages that are paid, it really points out that there are a lot of lower-income individuals,” Bushman said.
Iowa
works on backlog of untested sex assault kits
Iowa’s top law enforcement officials announced Tuesday that they have chipped away at the state’s backlog of untested sexual assault evidence kits while quickening the pace of testing new ones.
“Over a six-year period, we tested 1,606 kits,” Attorney General Tom Miller said during a virtual press conference.
The Iowa Sexual Assault Kit Initiative project was launched in April 2015. When the initiative began, state officials examined all 387 police departments and sheriffs’ departments in Iowa and discovered 4,275 unsubmitted sexual assault kits.
“We have experienced the issues with the backlog, primarily due to the amount of time it takes for one lab to process the evidence, generally DNA,” said interim Dubuque Police Chief Jeremy Jensen. “While the time it takes is important to us, it is also very important to the survivor.”
School adds incentives to tutoring program
Lincoln Elementary School staff this fall revamped their tutoring program to include both academic learning and extracurricular activities. Over the next several months, participants will have the chance to try out dance, basketball and volleyball, in addition to growing their literacy skills.
School staff members hope the new approach encourages more students to participate.
“We are trying to meet every student where they’re at and push them forward in their learning,” Principal Megan Elsinger said.
Students in kindergarten through fifth grade can participate in after-school literacy tutoring two days per week. Students in third through fifth grade also can try out an extracurricular activity taught by school staff. Students currently can select dance or basketball, and volleyball will be available later in the school year.
The extracurricular activities aim to incentivize participation in tutoring. That seems to be working, Elsinger said, noting that 38 students have signed up so far, a big rise from last school year.