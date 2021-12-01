EDGEWOOD, Iowa — Concerns about staff shortages and increased student mental health needs were top of mind for area school district leaders as they met with state legislators this week.
The West Delaware County, Maquoketa Valley and Edgewood-Colesburg school boards held a joint work session at Edgewood-Colesburg Jr./Sr. High School to talk about issues they hope to see addressed in the Iowa Legislature.
Iowa Reps. Lee Hein, R-Monticello, and Anne Osmundson, R-Volga, and Iowa Sen. Dan Zumbach, R- Ryan, attended the meeting to hear school officials’ concerns as legislators prepare for their 2022 session.
“We need to take back what your concerns are,” Zumbach said. “If there’s success we’ve had in the past with things we’ve done, share that with us. If concerns are coming up, even rumor mill stuff, share with us, too.”
The major concerns shared by school board and district officials were ongoing issues related to staffing shortages and pressing concerns to address mental health needs.
“The teacher shortage is a reality,” said West Delaware Superintendent Kristen Rickey. “The incentives that are out there are not enough. We have to face reality. … We appreciate that you’re listening, but we’re telling you with a passion that we’re seeing this getting worse and worse and worse.”
Rickey stressed that addressing teacher salaries and substitute teacher pay were important to fixing the issue, noting that there currently isn’t money in district budgets to raise pay and maintain those increases.
She said 18-year-olds graduating from high school may not see the positives of pursuing a career in education when they could get higher paying jobs that don’t require a four-year college degree.
“It’s hard for them to see 10 years down the road that they might be satisfied,” Rickey said.
She also suggested figuring out a way to forgive college loans for people entering the education field, as well as finding a way to pay student teachers.
Ed-Co Superintendent Rob Busch also shared concerns about existing teachers leaving the education field, as well as fewer people pursuing education careers.
“We need to start thinking radically,” he said. “There just aren’t the numbers there. When I talk to our colleges, enrollment in education is down. That pipeline is getting smaller and smaller.”
Donna Kunde, Maquoketa Valley school board president, spoke on the “critical crisis” districts face in addressing students’ mental health.
She said mental health issues were prevalent before the COVID-19 pandemic, but the pandemic increased the issue. She also said districts are struggling to find personnel to focus specifically on mental health.
“We’d like the Legislature to try to think of ways to help kiddos who want to go into the mental health field with (college) tuition,” Kunde said.
Rickey noted that the three school districts currently are working with Abbe Center for Community Mental Health and Mental Health/Disabilities Services of the East Central Region to hire a mental health services staffer. That individual would work at West Delaware three days per week and at Maquoketa Valley and at Ed-Co one day per week each.
“The thing is, we’ve had that position posted for a couple of weeks, and we’ve been pooling our money, but there might not be anyone to hire,” she said.
Rickey also spoke about potential legislation that could grant state funds to private schools, which she said seems to have drawn more interest in the Legislature in recent years.
“At the very least, if we have public funds for private entities, the rules need to be the same,” she said. “... If we all share the money, we all share the responsibility (to serve all students).”
In response to Rickey’s comments, the legislators at the meeting said they were not sure about the status of any proposed legislation.
The lawmakers spent most of the meeting listening to school leaders’ concerns and encouraged them to contact lawmakers with questions as the legislative session draws closer.
“If you hear something, let us know,” Hein said. “We can tell you, ‘Yeah, that’s moving,’ or ‘No, that’s a rumor.’”