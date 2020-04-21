Notable action taken by Dubuque City Council members Monday included:
Jackson Street reconstruction
Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to award a $235,688 construction contract to Drew Cook & Sons Excavating Co., of Dubuque, to reconstruct Jackson Street from East 11th to 12th streets.
Background: The estimated $314,465 project, including engineering, inspection and contingency costs, would replace pavement and sidewalks, rebuild storm sewer and install decorative lighting to match previous street improvements made in the Millwork District.
About $52,000 of project funding will come from assessments charged to two abutting commercial properties, the Marriott Townplace hotel, 1151 Washington St., and the former Spahn & Rose Lumber Co. building across the street.
What’s next: City officials anticipate work to be completed in mid-July.
Census grant
Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to approve a $5,000 grant from National League of Cities.
Background: The money would be used to pay for promotion, marketing and outreach to Hispanic, Marshallese and other non-English-speaking, minority and low-income residents. Money also could be used for “stipends” to “trusted voices” within those communities to serve as bilingual liaisons to promote and facilitate participation in the census, according to city staff.
The results of the once-in-a-decade national population count are used to distribute hundreds of billions of federal dollars to states and individuals, to draw legislative districts and determine the number of seats each state holds in the U.S. House of Representatives, among other uses.
What’s next: The U.S. Census Bureau last week extended the deadline for completing the 2020 Census in response to COVID-19 safety concerns. Residents now have until Oct. 31 to respond online, by phone or by mail.
Sale of city-owned property
Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to approve the sale of the property at 1938 Washington St. to Affordable House Network Inc. for $1.
Background: The city acquired the duplex in December after petitioning the Iowa District Court for the title to the property as it was abandoned.
The city completely rehabilitated the home to be re-sold to an income-qualifying family or individual making less than 80% of area median income. The sale is part of a city effort to increase the availability of quality, affordable housing to low- and moderate-income families in the city and increase the tax base in the Washington Neighborhood.
Affordable Housing Network is a nonprofit affiliated with Four Oaks, a human services provider in Iowa.
What’s next: The sale comes with a restrictive covenant that requires at least one unit of the duplex be owner-occupied at all times.