The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:

  • Tawan D. Anderson, 31, no permanent address, was arrested at 6:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of West 11th Street on a charge of first-degree harassment.
  • Monica B. Kramer, 42, of 1555 Pego Court, was arrested at about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center on a warrant charging assault with injury. Court documents state that Kramer assaulted nurse Gina L. Gross, 60, at 7:25 p.m. Sept. 15 at Mercy.
  • Joshua R. Erffmeyer, 18, of Yorkville, Ill., was arrested at about 3:05 p.m. Monday in his dorm room in Beckman Hall at Loras College at 1450 Alta Vista St. on charges of unlawful possession of a prescription drug, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Scott F. Thomas, 53, of 565 Spirit Mountain Drive, on Tuesday reported a burglary resulting in the theft of items worth $3,900, including clothing and tools, from 602 Peru Road between midnight Sept. 11 and midnight Oct. 10.

