Ashley Nims, of Dubuque, shops with her daughter Vayda, 2, at As They Grow in Dubuque on Thursday.

 JESSICA REILLY

With about a month left before local students head back to school, many consumers are beginning their back-to-school shopping, which is projected to reach record spending levels this year, according to a national survey.

This year, back-to-school spending is expected to reach $41.5 billion, up from $36.9 billion last year and the previous high of $37.1 billion in 2021, according to an annual survey from National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics. Meanwhile, back-to-college spending is expected to hit $94 billion, around $20 billion more than last year’s record.

