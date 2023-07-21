With about a month left before local students head back to school, many consumers are beginning their back-to-school shopping, which is projected to reach record spending levels this year, according to a national survey.
This year, back-to-school spending is expected to reach $41.5 billion, up from $36.9 billion last year and the previous high of $37.1 billion in 2021, according to an annual survey from National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics. Meanwhile, back-to-college spending is expected to hit $94 billion, around $20 billion more than last year’s record.
Families with children in elementary through high school plan to spend an average of $890.07 on back-to-school items this year, while families of college students are expected to spend an average of $1,366.95 per person. Both numbers are setting records, and the survey notes that since 2019, back-to-college spending in particular has nearly doubled.
In addition to rising costs, much of the increase in expected spending is driven by demand for electronics, according to the report. Almost 70% of shoppers expect to buy electronics or other computer-related accessories this year, the highest in the survey’s history.
Shirley Horstman, Dubuque Community Schools executive director of student services, said the turn toward electronics in education can change a family’s buying patterns during back-to-school season. Dubuque’s middle and high school students each are issued a computer or similar technological device in a one-to-one technology program.
“Having a laptop or similar (device) takes away a need for a lot of school supplies,” she said. “Although many teachers do still want students to take notes in notebooks, (supplies) are probably not needed to the same degree as in the past, and that’s a trend that’s not going to reverse itself.”
While the real surge of back-to-school shoppers at the Dubuque location of office supply store Staples isn’t expected to kick off until the end of this month, sales manager Eric Heidesch said “quite a few people” already have come in for items such as notebooks, pens, pencils and backpacks.
“We already have everything set to go, and as soon as we started getting a lot of our school supplies in, the deals started,” he said. “The biggest deals are if you’re buying in bulk.”
At Dubuque consignment store As They Grow, staff recently transitioned the store from summer clothing to fall items in preparation for back-to-school shopping. Assistant manager Courtney Pfab said families already are stopping by in search of school clothes, particularly those whose children attend local private schools and need uniforms.
“We have a few different consignors that bring in their uniform wear, so we always have people looking for those at this time of year, and we do have lots of people in starting to look for sneakers, backpacks, things like that,” she said. “Prices are up everywhere, so we’ve definitely seen a lot more people that maybe didn’t used to shop consignment that have made the switch over because it’s cheaper and more budget friendly.”
School districts and community organizations also are doing their best to help lessen the financial burden of back-to-school shopping.
Holy Family Catholic Schools currently is hosting its annual Uniform Recycle Event, at which families can donate and pick up gently used school uniforms and school spirit wear free of charge. The event, which also features a table of miscellaneous supplies such as notebooks and folders, runs through July 28 at Wahlert Catholic High School, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon on Fridays.
Grant County (Wis.) Social Services and Coordinated Services Team will host a resource fair from 4 to 6 p.m. Aug. 28 at the Grant County Fairgrounds, where families can reserve a free backpack for pickup by calling 608-723-2136, ext. 1102.
The Grant County Sheriff’s Department also is sponsoring a back-to-school “Shop with a Cop” event on Aug. 7, and Platteville School District leaders once again are providing school supplies for students in pre-kindergarten through eighth grade, according to Superintendent Jim Boebel.
Dubuque Community Schools’ Back to School Bash, where families can sign up to receive school supplies through St. Mark Youth Enrichment’s Apples for Students program, will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 5 at Audubon Elementary School. Families needing supplies also can reach out to their children’s schools.
Horstman said St. Mark collaborates with the district to directly donate supplies to each school, and the district also receives grant funding through the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act to purchase bookbags and school supplies for students identified for services through that program.
The district’s clothes closet and food pantry at Northeast Iowa Community College’s Dubuque Center also will be “well-stocked” for families as the school year begins.
“That is a rite of passage, and kids love to have … a new outfit to wear for the first day,” Horstman said, later adding, “If any student comes into our schools and doesn’t have the needed supplies, we supply them.”