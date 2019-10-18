CUBA CITY, Wis. — An initiative to establish a U.S. Presidential Museum in Cuba City will be supported by proceeds from the 17th annual Cuba City Toy Show.
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at Banfield’s Swiss Haus, 273 N. Hollow Road in Cuba City.
According to a press release, the event will feature vendor displays and tables filled with toy assortments. Admission is $2 for attendees age 13 and older.
When it opens, the museum will display artifacts and information on Cuba City and U.S. presidents.
For more information, call Earl Kaiser at 608-568-3867.