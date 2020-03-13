NEW VIENNA, Iowa — A New Vienna man who made his mark in the banking industry, on ball diamonds as one of the original Ghost Players and in the meeting room as a school board member recently died.
Robert G. “Bob” McCabe, 68, died March 5 at his home.
McCabe grew up on a farm in Fillmore, attended school in Cascade and graduated from Western Dubuque. He is survived by his wife, Loey; son, Marty McCabe; and stepsons, Blake Vorwald and Wes Vorwald.
Always active, whether at work or play, McCabe played in the Dyersville basketball league and helped start the New Vienna Stars as a player-coach. He also rode in RAGBRAI each year and enjoyed ski racing at Sundown Mountain Resort in rural Dubuque. He enjoyed cheering on the Chicago Cubs, Chicago Bears and Iowa Hawkeyes.
Keith Rahe, founder of the Ghost Players, said McCabe had been part of the group since it started in 1990.
Rahe related a conversation he had with fellow Ghost Player Marv Maiers.
“We both commented how Bobbie always showed up or volunteered for gigs that might not have been the most fun,” Rahe said. “He might have been late arriving, but he always showed. He truly loved being a Ghost Player and was very proud of the brotherhood we have established over the many years and the memories of our travels.”
Jayne Houselog, owner of Jayne Houselog Agency in Dyersville, remembers McCabe as an energetic individual while at work, at play and in the community.
“He was a fantastic guy,” she said. “He knew everybody, and everybody knew him. I enjoyed working with him a lot. He was very active in the community, especially in New Vienna. He was just a great guy.”
McCabe served on the Western Dubuque Community School Board from 1997 to 2013, when he was board president.
Jeanne Coppola served with McCabe on the board. She spoke about his zest for everything that had to do with the district.
“He was just passionate about Western Dubuque, the whole district,” she said. “I know he attended numerous school activities from one end of the district to the other. He worried about the staff, the kids, everything.”
Coppola recalled how, when the former Bernard Elementary School began experiencing declining enrollment, McCabe fought to keep it open.
He took pride in the school still being open when he left the board, she said.
“His word meant a lot to him,” Coppola said. “He wanted to be fair and wanted all the schools in the district to get along — public and private.”
Marty McCabe said of his father, “He was a humble guy. He’d volunteer for anything and everything and never want credit for it.”
Loey smiled often when discussing her husband. When asked if she had one specific memory that stood out as exceptionally special, she replied, “The whole 28 years.”