EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. -- Multiple fire departments from both sides of the Mississippi River are responding this afternoon to a large fire at an East Dubuque salvage yard.

A huge column of dark, black smoke was rising from the blaze at T&T Iron & Metals on Barge Terminal Road, just off U.S. 20, as of 4 p.m. and could be seen from miles away. Fire departments from both Illinois and Iowa were among the agencies responding.

East Dubuque police confirmed that the fire broke out at T&T Iron & Metals and that all staff members were accounted for at the business.

The fire appeared to originate in a salvage yard at the business. As of 4:15 p.m., emergency responders were continuing to battle the blaze and thick smoke was still emanating from the site.

This story will be updated as more information is available. 

