While other folks were wrapping up last-minute shopping for the holidays, Dubuque County Conservation staff were checking items off their list of winter projects, beginning with a bridge.
Depending on the weather, the county conservation staff only will increase its activity on projects during the winter months. This is high-gear time for staff.
“It’s not the ideal time, but it is when we have time,” said Brian Preston, executive director of the Dubuque County Conservation Board. “We tried to get concrete poured during the fall and do our building during the winter. During the summer, so much of it is dealing with visitors, patrolling, keeping up the daily maintenance. We don’t have time to dive into big projects because big projects take most of our staff.”
Engineers and contractors conducted a final inspection of Bridge 21 on the Heritage Trail, just north of Epworth, this week with Preston. Crews worked on the new bridge all fall, laying the two concrete beams — 85 feet and 60 feet long, respectively — in November.
The modern bridge — over Hogan’s Branch, which feeds the Little Maquoketa River — marks a stark difference from its predecessor, which was more than 100 years old.
“There were 18 wooden piers beneath the old bridge,” Preston said. “This has one. It will give a whole lot better flow under the bridge than before.”
Preston said those bays between piers, just 8 feet wide, would clog with debris regularly.
“We spent many hours chainsawing stuff, pulling it out,” he said. “Every time there was a rain event, a tree would get stuck sideways, and everything from corn stalks to fence posts and tires would pile up behind it.”
Apparently, the bridge had long been in such a state. County Supervisor Jay Wickham joined the group after the inspection. He said he used to run across it during cross country practice in 1983 and 1984.
“You’d look over, and it was always a mangled mess down below,” he said.
At around that same time, Preston was a Boy Scout collecting remnants of the old railroad from around the bridge.
Also at the same time, the next bridge along the Heritage Trail was burned by people protesting the development of the trail for recreation.
The old Bridge 21 made it through all that but had become a safety hazard — enough so, Preston said, that the 2019 Run 4 Troops had to reroute around it.
The new bridge cost the county about $300,000 and originally was slated to open this coming spring. But the unseasonably warm and dry weather of late allowed crews to pour the concrete deck ahead of schedule. So, it is open to the public now.
“(Preston) predicted it,” said Dan Schroeder, of Jim Schroeder Construction of Bellevue, Iowa, which built the bridge. “It mostly stayed nice. It turned a little cold for a while there, but really the fact that it was a little frozen when we set the beams was actually a plus.”
Other planned work this winter includes building a pavilion at New Wine Park, thinning trees at multiple county properties, building another bridge at Fillmore Recreation Area and creating kayak accesses along various creeks and rivers. Conservation staff also will build two docks at Massey Marina.
“For boat dock building, (winter) is ideal because we want to do it on the ice,” Preston said.
As a start to the season’s projects, Preston is happy to add a bridge that should stand the test of time, even with climate change.
“We expect a couple floods a year now, where it used to be we’d get a flood every four or five or six years,” he said. “It’s more important than ever that when we replace this stuff that it’s sustainable. I don’t ever envision a flood where it would touch this structure, high enough to hit those beams. But if it does, it’s still not going to move it. This is a 100-year fix right here.”