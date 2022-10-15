A Dubuque man was sentenced Friday to life in prison without parole for murdering a woman last year.
Mark T. Fishler, 61, of Dubuque, received the mandatory sentence during a hearing in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after previously being found guilty of the first-degree murder of Berniece M. Williamson, 80, of Dubuque. Fishler also must pay a $150,000 penalty to Williamson’s named heir, her brother John Jacobsmeier.
“A life for a life, I guess, is appropriate in this matter,” said Judge Monica Zrinyi Ackley when ordering the sentence.
Williamson was found dead on July 15, 2021, inside her home on Clarke Drive, lying just inside her back door “with a roll of carpet over her head,” according to court documents. A neighbor found her after being called by Williamson’s niece Kathleen M. McCarthy, 64, who asked the neighbor to check on Williamson. McCarthy was dating Fishler, and the two lived together.
Autopsy results concluded that Williamson died of blunt-force injuries to the head.
Authorities reported that surveillance camera footage near Williamson’s house shows that no one else entered or left her home after Fishler went to her residence on July 14, 2021.
Fishler’s trial began with jury selection on Aug. 9, and the jury reached a verdict on Aug. 16 after deliberating for less than two hours.
During the trial, prosecutors argued that Fishler killed Williamson for her money and jewelry, while the defense argued that Fishler went to Williamson’s house the day before she was found dead to fix a leaky faucet.
On Sept. 16, attorneys presented arguments regarding motions for a new trial and an arrest of judgment for Fishler. Fishler’s attorneys argued that the jury did not act impartially, referencing its quick deliberation period.
Ackley filed documents Thursday denying the defense’s motions, stating that the jury followed instructions by weighing all of the evidence presented at trial and that the evidence supported Fishler’s conviction.
Fishler’s attorney Leigha Lattner noted during Friday’s sentencing that the defense had less than 12 hours between Ackley’s order being filed and the start of the sentencing hearing to review the order.
“I guess at this point, the defense understands that the motion was denied and we’re going forward with the hearing,” Lattner said. “We understand that the court is bound in what the sentence is.”
County Attorney C.J. May III also noted that the life sentence was mandatory, stating that the sentence fit Williamson’s rights as the victim and decedent in the case.
“By all accounts, Berniece lived a good life,” May said. “She was kind to others, and she helped others when and where she could. She died a horrible death at the hands of the defendant, which she did not deserve.”
May also noted that the crime occurred in a “quiet neighborhood” and thanked both law enforcement and the jury for helping the community become safer by arresting and convicting Fishler.
“These types of cases absolutely rock the community, and this community here in Dubuque is now different as it pertains to the acts of the defendant,” he said.
Fishler declined to make a statement during the sentencing hearing.
John Jacobsmeier and his wife, Judith Jacobsmeier, both prepared written victim impact statements. John Jacobsmeier is Williamson’s sole surviving sibling.
The Jacobsmeiers looked on as a victim witness coordinator read their statements Friday.
“Mark Fishler, you took the life of Berniece, a woman who trusted you, a woman that could have been your mother,” Judith Jacobsmeier’s statement read.
She said she and her husband had been looking forward to visits from Williamson after Williamson got a new vehicle, but Fishler robbed the Jacobsmeiers of the time they could have had with Williamson.
“Did you give any thought to that as you hit her over the head over and over and over again?” Judith Jacobsmeier’s statement read. “You brutally attacked Berniece. Did it make you feel like a big man, or did it make you feel like the deplorable piece of trash that you are?”
In John Jacobsmeier’s statement, he asked Fishler why he decided to kill Berniece for a little money and some jewelry, noting that Fishler will be unable to spend more on gambling and drugs in the future.
“Now, you owe me $150,000 for taking her life, but she means so much more than that for me,” the statement read. “In our adult life, when we couldn’t see each other in person, we would talk on the phone. I miss her phone calls. I miss her voice. I miss hearing the good and bad in her life.
“You robbed me of the last years we would’ve had together. ... You are a disgusting excuse for a human being.”