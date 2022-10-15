A Dubuque man was sentenced Friday to life in prison without parole for murdering a woman last year.

Mark T. Fishler, 61, of Dubuque, received the mandatory sentence during a hearing in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after previously being found guilty of the first-degree murder of Berniece M. Williamson, 80, of Dubuque. Fishler also must pay a $150,000 penalty to Williamson’s named heir, her brother John Jacobsmeier.

