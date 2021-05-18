ELIZABETH, Ill. – Jo Daviess County residents will be able to properly dispose of electronics and large household appliances this weekend during a recycling event.
From 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 22, the Jo-Carroll Solid Waste Agency will host a recycling collection event at Elizabeth Community Building, 330 N. West St. in Elizabeth.
Recyclable items include computer screens, laptops, televisions, microwaves, stoves and other electronics.
Some recyclable items will include a fee to cover recycling expenses, ranging from 25 cents to $25.
Large metal items also will be accepted, including metal shelving, bicycles and lawn mowers.
For more information, call 815-718-0238 or email mwmaidak@gmail.com.