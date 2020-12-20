Less than a month out from the beginning of the 2021 session of the Iowa State Legislature, pre-filed bills from agencies have begun to flow in.
These first pre-filed bills are usually submitted by state government agencies or commissions which have met during the interim. If they’re considered and/or approved at all, these bills do not usually generate much controversy and are often folded into annual budgets for one department or another. But, they do have real impacts on policy, programs or spending by the state.
Below are just a few of those submitted so far:
- Inspired by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Department of Transportation has filed legislation that would permit the shipment of loads of relief supplies that exceed statutory weight limits during periods of national emergency. Under current law, the Iowa DOT lacks the authority to issue such special permits around federal limits.
- Following widespread complaints during the contentious, recent 2020 election cycle, the Iowa Ethics and Campaign Disclosure Board has proposed legislation to close possible loopholes regarding federal campaign signs. The bill specifies that campaign signs placed by candidates and political action committees for federal offices are subject to protections under Iowa Code. Therein, a person who willfully damages, defaces or removes such campaign signs is guilty of a serious misdemeanor, punishable by confinement for no more than one year and a fine of between $430 and $2,560.
- More and more of these pre-filed bills will pile up ahead of the 2021 session, scheduled to open on Jan. 11, 2021. They will be joined by more and more bills filed by lawmakers themselves, rather than just departments and other agencies.
Iowa’s Republican Congressional Delegation rebuffs Hart
U.S. Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, and U.S. Rep.-elect Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, co-signed a letter to U.S. House leadership urging them to reject effort by 2nd District Congressional candidate Rita Hart to fight the result of the 2020 election which saw Republican U.S. Rep.-elect Mariannette Miller-Meeks defeat Hart’s re-election bid.
“As you know, Dr. Miller-Meeks was recently certified as the winner of this contest,” read the letter. “Ms. Hart has stated publicly she intends to invoke the Federal Contested Elections Act (FCEA), 2 U.S.C. § 381, et seq., to change the result of this election. In so doing, Ms. Hart chose to circumvent Iowa’s established process and fair and impartial court system.”
The letter insists the appropriate course for Hart would have been to go through the Iowa court system, rather than turning to Congress to intervene in the close race.
“Ms. Hart is asking the House of Representatives to create a dangerous precedent,” read the letter. “We agree the House and Senate alike retain the ultimate power under the U.S. Constitution to determine the election and qualifications of its members. But the existence of this power does not imply the wisdom of using it without first requiring losing candidates to avail themselves of remedies under their own state’s election laws. Iowans rightly have confidence in the integrity of our state’s election officials and process.”
Iowa Senate Democrats propose big food support
Members of the Iowa Senate have called for a multi-million dollar state investment in food assistance for struggling Iowans, as soon as possible in the 2021 Legislative session.
They propose that the state use some of the $308 million leftover in the state’s budget last fiscal year and/or the $700 million-strong state rainy day fund to fill gaps widened by economic impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“Emergency authorization of ‘rainy-day’ funds for supplemental food assistance will help combat food insecurity, which has tripled for Iowa families with children since the start of the pandemic,” said Iowa Senate Minority Leader Zach Wahls, D-Coralville, in a Facebook post. “This is more than a rainy day — it’s a thunderstorm.”
Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, joined that call and shared the post on her own Facebook page. She also offered another funding option.
“Helping hungry Iowa families is the right thing to do and is a legitimate use of Iowa’s federal COVID relief dollars,” she posted.