Donations are sought to purchase replacement picnic tables for an East Dubuque park.
Gramercy Park Foundation seeks funds for the new tables, which will cost $1,500 each, according to a press release.
“If you or your company would like to buy a picnic table at a cost of $1,500, we will place a plaque on the table commemorating your generosity,” it states.
The release also notes that the donation is tax deductible. For more information, contact City Administrator Loras Herrig at 815-747-3416 or lherrig@cityofeasstdubuque.com.