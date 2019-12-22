News in your town

Week in Review: Top stories from across the tri-states

Ag news in brief: UW Extension to host two Darlington workshops

Deer donors fill food banks with venison ahead of holiday season

2 file to run for special election for Farley City Council seat

Federal charges filed against Dubuque man arrested after June shooting

Buttigieg to hold town hall in Jackson County

Vendors, shoppers prepare for winter market's move to Dubuque's West End

The evolution of gym: Local residents, teachers reflect on changes in PE classes over time

Impeachment votes to play visible -- though possibly minor -- role in tri-state lawmakers' reelection bids

Authorities: 1 injured in rollover wreck in Lafayette County

Local law enforcement officials credit awareness to dip in traffic fatalities

Politics: Satellite caucus sites announced at a diverse range of area organizations

State agency awards tax credits to Cottingham & Butler, Heartland for Roshek deal

Police: Man cut down Dubuque parking meters because 'someone needed to do it'

Maquoketa City Council approves comprehensive plan for next 20 years

OWI convictions, deferments in Dubuque County

Correction

Police: Man arrested in connection to thefts of 4 vehicles from 2 Dubuque dealerships

Authorities arrest 3rd man accused of stealing walnut logs from Dubuque County farm

Local law enforcement reports

Holy Family leaders set short-, long-term goals in new strategic plan

Former mayor joins 2 other candidates running in special election for Peosta mayor

After yearlong vacancy, Jo Daviess County board hires health administrator

Gold coin valued at $1,450 found in Dubuque Salvation Army kettle

Commission urges Dubuque council to set March vote on $75 million Five Flags expansion

Woman airlifted to Iowa City after crash outside of Galena

Stretch of Asbury Road closed due to water main break

Manchester man charged in cold-case killing seeks to exclude evidence

Following rescue from Manchester zoo, animals on road to recovery

4 months after fire, future unclear for Cascade bowling alley, restaurant

Police: Dubuque woman used fake inheritance check to steal $15,000 from bank

Dubuque man accused of raping woman at knifepoint

Flashback Friday: John Deere Dubuque Works launches 'vast expansion' 50 years ago

Lancaster pool fundraising campaign entering final phase

Former Cassville company executive sentenced for embezzling $1 million