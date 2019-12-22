A Dubuque man who was arrested during an investigation into a June shooting has been charged in federal court with illegally possessing a firearm as a felon.
Cameron M. Hatcher, 26, of 1331 Pine St., was arrested on state-level felony charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and trafficking in stolen weapons. The charges were subsequently dismissed in light of federal prosecution.
Hatcher faces one count of possession of a firearm by a felon and drug user.
Hatcher is barred from possessing firearms due to a 2017 drug-delivery conviction in Dubuque County.
Police were called to the 2400 block of White Street at about 10:25 p.m. June 16 to investigate a report of gunfire. Authorities later determined Ricarddo A. Thomas, 35, had been shot in the back, according to court documents.
Traffic camera footage showed a black sport utility vehicle flee from the scene after the shooting, court documents state. The vehicle was registered to a person living at 1331 Pine St., where officers discovered a handgun and applied for a search warrant.
Authorities said that, while police were waiting for the search warrant to be approved, Hatcher came to the Police Department asking about the handgun, which he admitted to owning.
Officers determined the gun was reported stolen in 2018 from Sauk County, Wis., but was not used in the shooting.
A jury trial is set to begin Feb. 18 in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids.