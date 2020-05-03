The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
Jamal O. Munford, 49, of 36 W. Fourth St., Apt. 624, was arrested at 2:46 a.m. Saturday at his residence on a warrant charging domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that he assaulted his girlfriend Tamika L. McDowell, 42, of the same residence, outside of Canfield Hotel, 36 W. Fourth St.
Zane B. Angell, 19, of 985 W. Fifth St., was arrested at 9:39 p.m. Friday near his residence on charges of interference with official acts-simple assault and interference with official acts. Court documents state that Officer Mark Lorenzen injured his elbow and knee when arresting Angell.
- Lucas D. Wilcke, 40, of 2419 Jackson St., was arrested at 11:14 a.m. Friday in the 2400 block of White Street on a charge of interference with official acts, as well as warrants charging third-degree burglary and a parole violation.
- Rob S. Schmitt, 38, of Sherrill, Iowa, reported a fraud theft totaling $5,616.21 at about 1:15 p.m. Thursday.
- Juliane M. Welsh, 48, of 863 Stone Ridge Place, reported $2,500 worth of criminal mischief to her residence between 1:30 a.m. and noon Thursday.
- Derrick D. Trawick, 37, of 1028 Walnut St., No. 4, reported $500 worth of criminal mischief to a vehicle parked at the residence at 9:25 a.m. Thursday.