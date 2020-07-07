Authorities on Monday confirmed that a man drowned in a private pond in Dubuque County on Friday.
Shannon McDermott, 25, was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, where lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful, according to a press release from the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department.
An obituary from Reiff Funeral Homes and Cremation Services identifies McDermott as being from Farley, formerly of Peosta.
The press release states that deputies and the Key West Fire Department responded at about 7 p.m. to 7814 Hendricks Lane for a report of a drowning.
McDermott and others were swimming at a pond at the residence. McDermott “jumped into the water and did not come up after a couple of minutes,” according to the release.
McDermott’s friends began CPR at the scene and called 911.
The release states that although the investigation continues, no foul play is suspected.