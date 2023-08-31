With $100,000 in matching funds from the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, volunteers leading the Manchester Vitality Endowment continue to make progress on the Small-town Dreams Initiative to build a $450,000 endowment fund, which will pay out $20,000-$25,000 annually for community projects.

Manchester was approved for the grant that is funded by successful entrepreneurs who grew up in a small-town in Northeast Iowa. There are 70 communities in the region served by the Community Foundation and Manchester is one of just 10 communities to receive the grant.

