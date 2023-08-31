With $100,000 in matching funds from the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, volunteers leading the Manchester Vitality Endowment continue to make progress on the Small-town Dreams Initiative to build a $450,000 endowment fund, which will pay out $20,000-$25,000 annually for community projects.
Manchester was approved for the grant that is funded by successful entrepreneurs who grew up in a small-town in Northeast Iowa. There are 70 communities in the region served by the Community Foundation and Manchester is one of just 10 communities to receive the grant.
The first milestone in the endowment fundraising was to raise $150,000. That achievement was celebrated by decorating downtown Manchester with hanging flowers.
“The support we have seen for the Manchester Vitality Endowment has been tremendous and it comes as no surprise,” said Diane Hammell, a local volunteer committed to the campaign. “We are continuing to educate people who love Manchester, and we are now inviting businesses, organizations and individuals to come on board. We want everyone to know there is a permanent fund and an ongoing way to give back to Manchester and ensure its strong future.”
Leaders such as Sarah Taylor envision annual payouts from the endowment will be used to jumpstart signature projects throughout downtown and the city parks and trails.
Stuart Sleper, Lisa Guetzko, Sarah Maurer, Leo Monaghan, Dean and Jackie Sherman, Jerry Burke and Julie Frick round out the leadership team for the new initiative. The team will be hosting interested community members at an open house Wednesday, Sept. 6, at 5:30 p.m. at Riverbend Pub and Grill, 121 S. Franklin St., Manchester.
Gifts can be made with cash, check or credit card. Complex gifts like grain, appreciated stock, life insurance, real estate and individual retirement account charitable rollovers can also be accepted. Gifts of $50 or more are eligible for the 25% Endow Iowa State Tax Credit.