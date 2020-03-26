The Dubuque Metropolitan Area Solid Waste Agency recently awarded $37,152 to support waste reduction and environmental education efforts in Dubuque County.
Award recipients included:
- Dyersville Chamber of Commerce, $305, support of a Fix-It Day program for repairing household and business items.
- City of Epworth, $240, purchasing residential recycling bins.
- City of Dyersville, $11,059, purchasing double side-load recycling containers for city parks.
- City of Dubuque Leisure Services, $25,000, food and meal waste minimization project at the Multicultural Family Center.
Environmental education projects at Mt. St. Francis, and Fulton and Irving elementary schools also received funding totaling $547.