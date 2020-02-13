The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Bailey E. Bolsinger, 25, of Colesburg, Iowa, was arrested at 7:15 a.m. Wednesday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging assault with injury. Court documents state that Bolsinger assaulted Brianna G. Stillmunkes, 24, of Dyersville, Iowa, on Jan. 1 at Dirty Ernie’s in Farley, Iowa.
- Ian M. Renner-Arjes, 39, of Durant, Iowa, was arrested at 3:17 p.m. Tuesday in the area of U.S. 61 and Skyline Road on charges of possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Shango J. Johnson, 29, no permanent address, was arrested at 10:40 a.m. Tuesday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on warrants charging identity theft, perjury and false reports to law enforcement authorities.
- Jazmyne N. Shird, 3425 Dove St., was arrested at 10:28 a.m. Monday at the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St., on a warrant charging assault. Court documents state that Shird assaulted Hollie R. Thomas, 42, of 2220 Woodlawn St., on Feb. 2 at Fast Freddy’s, 3130 Jackson St.
- Jamir J. Jordan, 31, no permanent address, was arrested at 5:40 a.m. Sunday in the area of West 17th and Locust streets on a charge of providing false identification information and warrants charging probation violation and voluntary absence from custody. Court documents state that Jordan did not return to the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. on Aug. 18, 2017.
- Devon J. Torbol, 27, no permanent address, was arrested at about 1:40 p.m. Saturday in the 16000 block of Asbury Road on a charge of interference with official acts and a warrant charging voluntary absence from custody. Court documents state that Torbol did not return to the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. on Jan. 14.
- Heather L. Herrig, 30, of 2577 Hanover Drive, reported $550 worth of criminal damage done to her residence around 9:48 p.m. Monday.
- Barbara J. Kelly, 68, of 2772 La Motte Drive, reported $500 worth of criminal damage to a glass window at about 8:15 a.m. Monday at her residence.
- Walmart, 4200 Dodge St., reported the theft of a television worth $1,597 at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday.