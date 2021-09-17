Saturday, Q Casino Back Waters Stage, 1855 Greyhound Park Road.
11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Family celebration featuring food and drink, Guttenberg German Band and Loras College German Band, wiener dog parade and race, stein holding contest and more. Cost: Free. Any donations will benefit Camp Albrecht Acres. More information: www.dbqoktobertfest.org.
Research for the Kids 13th Annual Poker Run (Ride/Drive)
Saturday, Happy’s Place, 2323 Rockdale Road.
8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Annual ride/drive, silent auction and raffle to benefit University of Iowa’s Children’s Hospital brain tumor and heart research. Register at Happy’s Place from 8 to 11 a.m. Depart at 11:30 a.m. Silent auction items open at registration. Following the ride at 6 p.m., enjoy a meal and live auction at Happy’s Place. Cost: $20 registration includes meal ticket for Happy’s Place. More information: www.dbqrftk.com or contact Mark Reiss at 563-542-9063.
Maqtoberfest
Saturday, Downtown Maquoketa, Iowa.
11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Live music, food and drink from Tri-M BBQ and Happy Hibachi, chalk art contest, make and take arts and crafts, children’s activities and more. Cost: Free. More information: www.facebook.com/maqtoberfest.
Family Fun Art Days
Saturday, Galena ARC Art Studio, 11084 U.S. Highway 20, Galena, Ill.
1 to 5 p.m. Spend family time together creating a kite that you can take home. All ages welcome. Sponsored by The Chicago Athenaeum, this family art series will feature Picasso portraits on Saturday, Oct. 16, and writing and illustrating comic strips on Saturday, Nov. 13. Cost: Free. More information: www.GalenaARC.org or 815-777-2248.
Annual Chili Feed
Sunday, Green Ash Pavilion at Swiss Valley Park, 13069 Swiss Valley Road.
11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Support Friends of Dubuque County Conservation and enjoy the beautiful park and a warm bowl of chili. Guests are asked to bring their own dinnerware (bowl, cup, plate and silverware) for this zero-waste event. To-go option available. Cost: Adults, $7; ages 12 and younger, $4.