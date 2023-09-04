GALENA, Ill. — In the summer of 1968, Bonnie Aide, a native of Hazel Green, Wis., was home from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and working as recreation director for the village’s parks department.
John Cox, of Galena, was home from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville and had talked his way into managing the local pool, which was slated to be permanently closed.
“I went to the city and said I could do it,” said John, now 76. “It was really the only activity, besides baseball, that the kids had to do.”
The City Council agreed to let John run the pool, with a stipulation that he find a way to stimulate revenue.
“The kids in Hazel Green had been coming, but now they were going to Shullsburg (Wis.),” John said. “So I made a trip (to Hazel Green) to talk to the parks director about getting them back.”
John was successful and was excited to welcome the bus full of Hazel Green kids, along with the recreation director, on their first day back to the Galena pool.
“I was running past the door to the bus as it was opening and, boom, out comes Bonnie,” John said. “I expected the recreation director to be older. But here she was, and I was pretty excited about that.”
Bonnie set up her beach towel just outside the fence of the pool and settled down for an afternoon of sunbathing and reading while her charges were swimming.
Bonnie remembers the conversation with John when he summoned up the courage to come over and talk to her.
“We talked about the Middle East,” said Bonnie, now 74. “I said, ‘It’s just so troubled over there, and I’m having a hard time understanding the issues.’ I know that’s one of the things we talked about. We were both admirers of (John F. Kennedy), and Bobby Kennedy had just been shot. So we had a lot to talk about.”
There seemed to be an immediate connection between the two.
“I was president of the Young Democrats, so I was involved politically,” John said. “And I was just fascinated with her mind.”
But there was a problem.
“We were both seeing other people,” John said. “So we decided we were just going to have this great friendship.”
When Bonnie’s New York boyfriend visited that Fourth of July, she knew things were different.
“I couldn’t wait for him to go back (to New York),” Bonnie said. “I’d really fallen for John.”
Jeff Aide, of Hazel Green, Bonnie’s younger brother, was 6 years old when John and Bonnie started dating.
“I thought he was a really good guy,” Jeff said. “They really loved each other and took care of each other.”
John proposed to Bonnie just after his college graduation in May 1969 at the overlook between Elizabeth, Ill., and Tapley Woods.
A few weeks later, John was drafted into the Army. He reported for basic training at Ft. Leonard Wood, Mo., in September.
And then there was unexpected news.
“I found out I was pregnant,” Bonnie said. “I was in shock. I actually quit school and got a refund on all the tuition because I thought my father was going to be furious. I gave him the refund, then got a job and told my parents and his parents.”
Jeff found out, too, through the small town grapevine.
“I was in second grade and was walking home for lunch,” he said. “The school crossing guard says, ‘Hey Jeff, I hear you’re going to be an uncle.’”
“Bonnie’s dad was not overjoyed with me,” John said.
“But they ended up being the best of friends,” Bonnie added.
The couple married on Dec. 26, 1969, and welcomed their first daughter a few months later. They have three children — Jennifer Baker, Emily Craiger and Michael Cox — and seven grandchildren. They will celebrate their 54th anniversary this year.
The Coxes settled into their first apartment in Hazel Green, where Jeff often would hang out with his friends.
“It was like Halloween any day of the week,” he said. “Bonnie always had treats.”
Bonnie later would return to school and complete her degree in education, as well as go on for a degree in psychology. She retired from her career as a mental health therapist in 2007.
John got his law degree from John Marshall School of Law in Chicago and has yet to fully retire. He also has served as the Jo Daviess County state’s attorney and served a two-year term in Congress representing Illinois’ 16th District.
“I still keep an office (for law),” he said. “I have some clients that I’ve had for over 40 years.”
John and Bonnie are committed to the principles of democracy, and it became a guiding light for their family as well.
“Whenever we had any kind of conflict, we would call a family meeting,” John said. “The kids would roll their eyes. But it was democracy at work and a way to help our kids learn those skills to survive in a democratic society. They have courage; they have self-esteem; they can make choices; and they can work with others toward a common goal.”
The Coxes are founding members of Jo Daviess County League of Women Voters and continue to be involved with the organization. Bonnie was a member of the board of Illinois League of Women Voters for six years and served as its president for two years.
Bonnie said one of the secrets to their marriage has been their ability to trust and encourage each other.
“I trust that he’ll listen or at least that he’ll try,” she said. “Women have many more opportunities now than when I was growing up, but John was always encouraging me to use my skills and abilities and intellect.”
John said it has been the couple’s commitment to each other, their marriage and their family that has fueled their long partnership.
“We always made a commitment that it was going to work,” he said.
The couple recalled an argument early in their marriage where they resolved to never argue again.
“I don’t even remember what it was about,” Bonnie said. “But I was crying and I went into the bedroom and slammed the door. John Denver was playing on the radio. I cried and slept and came out, and the meatloaf was burned. John said, ‘You know what? We’re not going to do it this way. We’re going to talk.’ And that’s what we’ve done.”