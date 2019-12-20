Dubuque Mayor Roy Buol has expanded his efforts to sanction an outgoing City Council member for sharing materials from closed-meeting discussions, reaching out to two state agencies for assistance.
Meanwhile, Jake Rios this week skipped what would have been his final scheduled meeting as an elected official and instead took a parting shot at the mayor and council members in an email since obtained by the Telegraph Herald.
Rios has not been to a council meeting since the November election, in which he did not seek re-election. His term expires at the end of the month.
In an email to other council members and city officials, Rios wrote that he was unable to attend this week’s meeting due to a family event. But he listed another reason as well.
“Quite honestly I’d rather not be in the company of unethical, misogynistic and degenerate politicians who care for nothing but their legacy,” Rios wrote, making specific exceptions for Council Members Bret Shaw, Luis Del Toro and Danny Sprank.
Rios’ email was in response to one sent by Buol to the state ombudsman’s office regarding a “request for opinion.” The request was tied to Rios’ disclosure of information from closed-door council discussions of the city manager’s job performance.
Rios and other city officials, including the rest of the City Council, were copied on Buol’s email.
County Attorney C.J. May III also was copied on the email. Buol previously asked May to investigate whether Rios should be removed from office or criminally charged.
May said last week that he was looking for guidance from the Iowa Attorney General’s Office about whether Rios’ actions would warrant such a move. However, he cast doubt on the prospect.
A spokesman for the Iowa Attorney General’s Office also suggested removal or prosecution could be a stretch. Lynn Hicks said the office only could find two instances — one in 2004 and one in 2018 — in which an official was removed from public office in Iowa.
As an alternative, Buol reached out to the ombudsman’s office and the Iowa Public Information Board about potential “remedies” for the public disclosure of confidential, closed-session information.
A representative with the state ombudsman’s office on Wednesday said the department had not received Buol’s request — despite receiving Rios’ reply-all to the mayor’s original email — and could not provide comment for this story.
In his letter, Buol asked the ombudsman’s office for an opinion regarding legal sanctions for violating Iowa’s open meetings and open records laws. He also asked the office to consider “seeking a legislative change to address this situation” if none are provided.
“The outcome of this situation has serious implications,” Buol wrote. “The entire process of governing in the state of Iowa would be undermined if members of ... governmental bodies have no obligations to comply with provisions of ... Iowa Code. Why do we have rules if there are no consequences for violating them?”
Matters discussed in closed session are confidential by statute and only can be released by court order, per Iowa law.
However, “there are no sanctions or remedies ... for public disclosure of information from a closed session by a past or present member of the governmental body,” the Iowa Public Information Board wrote in response to Buol’s request for an opinion.
Contacted by the TH, Rios claimed the mayor was “fishing” as part of “a personal vendetta, and I could personally give a rat’s ass.”
As for not attending council meetings since the November election, Rios said he “had no motivation to go” after Buol accused him of misconduct in office and asked for an investigation by May.
“It’s petty. I’m not going to sit up there with petty people,” Rios said.
Reached for comment, Buol said he would “not dignify” Rios’ email or comments with a response and reiterated “that the matter at hand has implications beyond Dubuque.”