FARLEY, Iowa — More than 300 employees in the Western Dubuque Community School District will receive $1,000 bonuses.
School board members this week approved $1,000 bonuses for all staff who did not already receive a $1,000 bonus from the state.
Gov. Kim Reynolds announced during her Condition of the State speech in January that Iowa would use federal pandemic relief funds for schools to pay $1,000 bonuses to classroom teachers who worked through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Superintendent Rick Colpitts said the Western Dubuque district also wanted to show its appreciation for the work done by other district staff that did not qualify for the governor's bonus. This included guidance counselors, school nurses, bus drivers, food service staff, paraprofessionals, instructional coaches, clerical and office staff.
"We felt like everybody’s really worked hard, especially through this pandemic, and we felt like there are people that were left off the governor’s list that deserved it as much as the people who were on the list," Colpitts said.
He said the payment, which the district is funding with federal COVID-19 relief dollars, will be available for any staff who were on contract as of Oct. 1 and agree to fulfill the remainder of their 2021-2022 employment contract. Staff were asked to either accept or decline the bonus in an email on Tuesday.