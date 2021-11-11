DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Dyersville Area Community Foundation recently awarded 17 grants totaling nearly $40,000 to local nonprofits.

The grants were awarded for community development, health and safety, and supporting youth and families through education and basic necessities.

This year’s grant recipients and their projects are:

  • Beckman Catholic High School — $1,700 toward portable automated external defibrillators
  • Bi-County Ambulance — $2,500, automated CPR device
  • Boy Scouts of America-Northeast Iowa Council — $500, community outreach supplies
  • City of Dyersville — $2,500, wayfinding signage
  • City of Farley — $500, Farley library needs assessment
  • Creative Adventure Lab — $1,800, Dyersville Innovation Lab
  • Dyersville Area Chamber of Commerce — $925, marketing materials and LCD projector
  • Dyersville Area Historical Society — $1,500, painting the porch at the Dyer-Botsford House
  • Dyersville Community Commercial Club — $2,200, pavilion chairs
  • Farley EMS — $3,000, Zoll Series defibrillator
  • Farley Fire Department — $581, portable scene lighting
  • Hills & Dales Child Development — $829, AutismHD Program safety upgrades
  • James Kennedy Public Library — $2,376, Hybrid Gathering at Your Library
  • LaSalle Catholic School — $1,500, technology
  • MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center — $1,000, senior care enrichment activities
  • Seton Catholic School — $170, algebra learning resources
  • St. Paul Cemetery Association — $1,500, cemetery driveway.

Tags

Recommended for you