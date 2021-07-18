Heartland Financial USA, operating under the brand HTLF, announced the following new hires:
Kane Hyde as a loan QC analyst I.
Ivory Shannon as a consumer loan doc specialist II.
Naomi Kimball as a deposit quality clerk.
MedOne announced:
Rozi Beaver, Danielle Jaeger and Allison Katosh were hired as member advocates.
Kim Kruser was hired as a senior member advocate.
Lisa Davis was hired as an account manager.
Baylie Heppner was hired as an account manager.
Laurie Stowe was hired as a strategic account executive.
Jason Welter was hired as a system administrator.
Mackenzie Myers was hired as a pharmacy technician.
Mary Jo Harris was hired as a data entry specialist.
Danielle Barton was promoted to strategic account executive.
Amanda Clayton was promoted to director of plan administration.
Danielle Manternach was promoted to business analyst.
Teresa Thomas was promoted to vice president of strategic projects.
Alliant Credit Union announced that Jack Schumacher, Joe Kubesheski and Sandy Even were re-elected to the credit union’s Board of Directors at its annual membership meeting in June. The credit union also announced the following appointments:
Jack Schumacher, chairman.
Jeff Eddy, vice chairman.
Mike Moroney, president and CEO.
Becky Jenkins, secretary.
Kathy Miller, audit committee chair.
Mark Arthofer, audit committee secretary.
Shelley Fitzgerald, audit committee.
Vince Schuster, credit committee chair.
Joe Kubesheski, credit committee secretary.
Vince Copeland, credit committee.
Sandy Even, credit committee.
Galena (Ill.) Center for the Arts announced that Cathie Elsbree and Connie Warnsing have been appointed to the center’s Board of Directors.
Honkamp Krueger & Co. announced:
Sabrina Guyer and Joe Quinn joined the firm as staff accountants.
Alex Adler has been promoted to accounting manager.
Rebecca Morrow has been promoted to lead tax coordinator.
Andy Sadewasser has been promoted to accounting manager.