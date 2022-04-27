Police said an intoxicated driver crashed into a utility pole and was injured on Monday in Dubuque.

Toby J. George, 57, of Dubuque, was transported by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment of his injuries, according to Dubuque police.

Police said George was driving south in the 500 block of Fremont Avenue at 4:56 p.m. when his vehicle drifted off the roadway and struck a mailbox and an Alliant Energy pole, causing $10,000 damage.

Police said a charge of operating while intoxicated is pending against George, as are citations of failure to maintain control and open container.

