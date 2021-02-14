Police arrested a Dubuque teen on additional charges for his part in taking and damaging a vehicle.
Anthony T. Hunt, 16, of 2136 White St., was arrested at 11:15 p.m. Thursday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on charges of second-degree criminal mischief and operating a vehicle without the owner's consent.
Court documents state that Michael E. Pacheco, 38, no permanent address, reported that he left his vehicle running near an alley in the 1600 block of Central Avenue on Jan. 16. Pacheco told officers he left his vehicle for a half hour, and it was gone when he returned.
Officers used traffic camera footage to see Hunt and Dairein D. Dean, 17, of Platteville, Wis., entering the alley during the time frame of the motor vehicle theft. The vehicle can be seen on camera leaving the alley shortly after their arrival. Documents state that the vehicle was later found on White Street with about $2,000 worth of damage.
Dubuque Police Lt. Ted McClimon said charges against Dean are pending.
Dean and Hunt were previously charged for their involvement in an April 27 incident where two vehicles and a handgun were stolen and shots were fired into a Dubuque residence.
For that incident, Hunt pleaded guilty to a charge of third-degree burglary-motor vehicle in January and was sentenced to two years of probation.
Dean pleaded guilty in September to charges of trafficking in stolen weapons, escape from custody, reckless use of a firearm causing property damage, operating a vehicle without the owner's consent and assault with injury. He was sentenced to 90 days in jail and two to five years of probation.