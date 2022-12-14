PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — When a woman stopped by Wyatt Fisher’s desk at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston during the launch of the Artemis I mission, he assumed she was one of the console’s managers looking for a status report.
He quickly dove into detailed specifics, but he later learned that his visitor was actually Space Center Director Vanessa Wyche, who was visiting different departments to ensure the launch was going smoothly.
“She just said, ‘What are you doing?’ and I was like, ‘Oh, we’re just looking at some data’ and (went into detail), and she goes ‘Oh, OK’ and immediately moves on,” he recalled, laughing. “She was probably looking for the 50,000-foot view of what I was doing, and I was giving her the down-in-the-bushes version and showing her all the specifics.”
A 2006 alumnus of the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, Fisher works as a systems engineer on NASA’s new Artemis mission, and he was part of the team who ensured the successful launch of the 322-foot space launch system on Nov. 16.
The mission’s unmanned Orion capsule blazed back to Earth on Sunday at a rate 32 times faster than the speed of sound before being safely retrieved from where it splashed down in the Pacific Ocean. It was the first capsule to visit the moon in 50 years.
“I don’t know if I should say it was wildly successful, but I think that would be fair,” Fisher said of the return flight. “... Not only did we basically get everything done that we set out to do, we were also able to (add extra performance tests) because everything was going so well.”
Fisher works remotely for Jacobs, one of NASA’s five prime contractors on the Artemis mission, from his home in rural Crawford County, Wis., but he will sometimes make the trip down to Texas or Florida for in-person visits such as when he worked the console for the Artemis I launch.
As a systems engineer on the mission, he helped ensure proper communication and efficiency across the multiple components of the project, from the rocket side to the crew capsule and ground systems.
UW-P assistant professor of mechanical engineering Kyle Horne said it was unsurprising but “extremely gratifying” to hear an alum was working on such a prestigious project. He added that the university’s “unabashed emphasis” on hands-on learning sets students up for such success.
“When we talk about hands-on learning, we really mean it,” he said. “By the time our students are seniors, they’ll have classes that are all lab work. We want them to be ready to really do the job of an engineer (after graduation).”
Fisher said the lessons learned while getting his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering at UW-P were the “building blocks” that have led him to where he is today. He now will use those blocks again to analyze data from Orion’s return.
If all goes well with Artemis II, a scheduled mission to send astronauts into lunar orbit, NASA then will look to establish a sustainable lunar base with its future sights set on a similar mission on Mars.
But before that, Fisher said, members of the Artemis mission need to understand what went right and what could be improved from the most recent mission.
“Artemis I is the first flight of many that will come,” Fisher said. “We’ve already started working on other future missions for being able to land on the moon, so there’s some work that’s being done with surface studies and habitability.”
