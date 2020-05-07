A new plan announced by the Illinois governor to phase out the state’s current pandemic restrictions is being celebrated by many in Jo Daviess County.
However, some feel the plan doesn’t go far enough to separate rural communities from urban areas.
The plan, titled “Restore Illinois” was unveiled by Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday as a strategy for how the state will begin loosening restrictions that were put in place to combat the spread of COVID-19.
The program will include five phases, with each subsequent one lifting more restrictions on residents and businesses. The entire state is currently in phase 2. Phase 3 will allow manufacturers, offices, retail stores, barbershops and salons to open with capacity limits. Gatherings of 10 people or fewer will also be allowed.
Phase 4 will see restaurants, bars, child care centers and schools reopen, along with allowing for gatherings of up to 50 people. At phase 5, the state is officially declared restored, with conventions, festivals and large events being permitted again.
A major aspect of the plan includes the splitting of the state into four regions that will be allowed to independently cycle through the phases. Each new phase can only be implemented when a specific region has met certain standards set by the state. For phase 3, hospital admissions related to COVID-19 must stabilize or decrease, infection rates must stay at 20% or under, hospitals must have an available surge capacity of 14% and widespread testing must be available.
Emily Legel, executive director of NW Illinois Economic Development, said splitting the state into regions was a wise choice considering that the infection rates of rural communities are far lower than those of the Chicago area and will allow for Jo Daviess County to open sooner.
“I’m very grateful that the governor knows that all of Illinois is not Chicago,” Legel said. “It’s going to be very helpful for our communities to understand how things will reopen.”
Scott Toot, chair of the Jo Daviess County Board, said he also appreciates that the plan separates Jo Daviess County from Chicago, but he now hopes that the restrictions can be lifted sooner than later.
“All that has come out from the governor’s office has been ‘close everything,’ ” Toot said. “The quicker this pandemic is over, the better. It’s been horrible for businesses and for people who can’t pay their bills.”
Additionally, not everyone feels the state’s regional solution is adequate.
State Rep. Andrew Chesney, R-Freeport, said the established regions are far too large, with rural counties still under the umbrella of larger metropolitan areas.
“Rockford is included in our region,” Chesney said. “We are still being held to a standard that is more similar to Chicago than what is happening in our local communities.”
Chesney said he believes local county officials and health care professionals should be given the authority to determine when restrictions can be lifted.
“We need to have a localized approach where local officials can really administer the best safety plan with health care professionals.”
Toot said there has still been minimal information provided to county officials on how the plan will be implemented, but he believes more details will be revealed in the coming weeks.